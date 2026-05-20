Retail Media Networks Market: How Industry Leaders Are Defending and Expanding Share

Retail Media Networks Market Competitor Analysis 2026 Market Competitor Analysis 2026_Competitors

The Business Research Company's Retail Media Networks Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The retail media networks market is dominated by a mix of global e-commerce platforms, retail chains, and digital advertising technology providers. Companies are focusing on advanced audience targeting systems, first-party data monetization, programmatic advertising capabilities, and integrated omnichannel marketing solutions to strengthen market presence and maintain strong advertising effectiveness and data privacy standards. Emphasis on customer behavior analytics, personalized advertising experiences, and integration of scalable data-driven marketing platforms remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic partnerships within the rapidly evolving digital retail advertising and commerce media sector.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Retail Media Networks Market?

•According to our research, Amazon Web Services Inc. led global sales in 2024 with a 16% market share. The retail media and advertising technology division of the company, which is directly involved in the retail media networks market, provides a wide range of audience targeting solutions, first-party retail data monetization tools, programmatic advertising platforms, and integrated omnichannel marketing services that support e-commerce advertising, brand promotion, and digital retail environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Retail Media Networks Market?

Major companies operating in the retail media networks market are Amazon Web Services Inc., Walmart Inc., The Kroger Co, Macy's Inc., eBay Inc., Maplebear Inc. (Instacart), Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Target Brands Inc., Tesco PLC, Carrefour SA, Wayfair LLC, JD.com Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Ahold Delhaize, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., Lowe's Companies Inc., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Ulta Beauty Inc., Best Buy Co Inc., Alphabate Inc. (Google LLC), Petco Animal Supplies Inc.

How Concentrated Is The Retail Media Networks Market?

•The market is highly concentrated, with the top 10 players accounting for 57% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects strong technological and platform-based entry barriers, driven by the dominance of large e-commerce ecosystems, control over first-party consumer data, advanced digital advertising infrastructure requirements, and the need for scale, reach, and real-time bidding capabilities in retail media and digital advertising environments. Leading players such as Amazon Web Services Inc., Walmart Inc., The Kroger Co, Macy's Inc., eBay Inc., Maplebear Inc. (Instacart), Home Depot Product Authority LLC, Target Brands Inc., Tesco PLC, and Carrefour SA hold notable market shares through diversified retail media and digital advertising portfolios, established advertiser and brand partnerships, extensive omnichannel retail ecosystems, and continuous innovation in first-party data monetization, audience targeting, and programmatic advertising technologies. As demand for data-driven retail advertising, personalized marketing solutions, and integrated omnichannel commerce media platforms grows, strategic collaborations, technology innovation, and regional expansion are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oAmazon Web Services Inc. (16%)

oWalmart Inc. (14%)

oThe Kroger Co (4%)

oMacy's Inc. (4%)

oeBay Inc. (4%)

oMaplebear Inc. (Instacart) (4%)

oHome Depot Product Authority LLC (3%)

oTarget Brands Inc. (3%)

oTesco PLC (3%)

oCarrefour SA (2%)

Request A Free Sample Of The Retail Media Networks Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=9020&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Retail Media Networks Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the retail media networks market include Google LLC, Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corporation, The Trade Desk Inc., Adobe Inc., Salesforce Inc., Oracle Corporation, Criteo S.A., AppLovin Corporation, PubMatic Inc., Magnite Inc., Index Exchange Inc., InMobi Pte Ltd, Taboola Inc., DoubleVerify Holdings Inc., Integral Ad Science Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Retail Media Networks Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the retail media networks market include WPP plc, Publicis Groupe S.A., Omnicom Group Inc., Interpublic Group of Companies Inc., Dentsu Group Inc., Havas Group, GroupM, Mindshare, EssenceMediacom, Wavemaker, Carat, IPG Mediabrands, OMD Worldwide, Starcom, Zenith, Performics, Initiative, Assembly Global, Resolution Media, Kinesso, UM Worldwide, Spark Foundry, dentsu X.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Retail Media Networks Market?

•Major end users in the retail media networks market include Walmart Inc., eBay Inc., Target Corporation, The Kroger Co., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Tesco PLC, Carrefour S.A., JD.com Inc., Coupang Inc., Zalando SE, Rakuten Group Inc., Flipkart Internet Private Limited, Meituan, DoorDash Inc., Uber Technologies Inc., Deliveroo plc, Instacart, Macy's Inc., Best Buy Co. Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health Corporation, Lowe's Companies Inc., The Home Depot Inc., Zalora Group.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•In-store digital retail media solutions are transforming the retail media networks market by enhancing shopper engagement, enabling real-time promotional delivery, and increasing advertising-driven revenue opportunities.

•Example: In March 2026, SurgePays Inc. launched the surgepays managed marketing services platform for in-store digital advertising across its retail footprint.

•Its smart-screen TV network, real-time ad management, and point-of-purchase targeting enable dynamic content delivery, improve brand visibility, and support scalable retail media monetization.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing Retail Media Networks Supporting Targeted Advertising, Commerce And Brand Engagement

•Leveraging Retail Advertising Platforms And Audience Intelligence Improving Personalization And Campaign Performance

•Expanding Retail Media Infrastructure Strengthening Omnichannel Integration And Revenue Growth

•Integrating AI Driven Analytics Enhancing Optimization, Automation And Measurement In Retail Media Ecosystems

Access The Detailed Retail Media Networks Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/retail-media-networks-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Europe +44 7882 955267

Asia & Others +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Email: marketing@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.