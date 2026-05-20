Macao Union Medical Center urges citizens to beware of fraudulent messages

MACAU, May 20 - Recently, citizens have alleged that there have been cases of staff being impersonated online to solicit donations. The Islands Healthcare Complex – Macao Medical Center of Peking Union Medical College Hospital (hereinafter referred to as the “Center”) formally clarifies and emphasizes that it has never solicited donations or requested money transfers from the public via communication software, SMS messages or other channels. Citizens should remain vigilant against online scams. For any doubts about received information, please call the Center at 8392 2211 during office hours to verify the details. If citizens suspect a scam, they may use the Judiciary Police’s “Anti-Fraud App” to check the fraud risk index, or immediately call the Judiciary Police’s Anti-Fraud Inquiry Hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.

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