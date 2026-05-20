MACAU, May 20 - Temporary service point of Macao Municipal Kennel to start operation on 1 June

As the Macao Municipal Kennel will be temporarily closed for maintenance and renovation from 1 June 2026, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will set up a temporary service point on the same day at the storehouse of the Former Municipal Cattle Stable next to the kennel to maintain the provision of basic services. While appointments for veterinary care for animals, surgery, and independent cremation service for pets will be suspended, service bookings that are already made and other core service items will not be affected, including follow-up consultations arranged by veterinary surgeons, post-operative care, dog license, vaccination, quarantine, animal health certificate, animal adoption, and animal cremation.

The Macao Municipal Kennel located at the intersection of Avenida do Almirante Lacerda and Avenida do Coronel Mesquita has been in use for years, with its facilities showing significant wear and tear and its layout in need of improvement. In view of this, IAM will launch the maintenance and renovation works for the kennel on 1 June to optimise the interior circulation, enhance space utilisation, increase public reception space, renovate external walls, etc. The works are expected to complete at the beginning of next year, bringing better service experience to the public.

During the works period, members of the public who need the services can take a detour to the side of the storehouse of the Former Municipal Cattle Stable in Avenida do Coronel Mesquita, Macau to enter the temporary service point which contains one service waiting area and two consultation rooms. The opening hours are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. It is closed on weekends and public holidays. The public can call IAM’s Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676 for enquiries.