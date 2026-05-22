One UN Roundtable at WUF13 advances integrated action on housing and the SDGs

As nearly 3 billion people worldwide continue to face inadequate housing conditions, participants at the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) gathered for the One UN Roundtable to examine how stronger coordination across the United Nations system and among development partners can help accelerate progress on housing and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Bringing together Resident Coordinators, United Nations entities, local governments and development partners, the session highlighted the growing recognition that housing is not only an urban issue, but also a cross-cutting development priority connected to poverty reduction, climate resilience, health, food security and economic opportunity. Throughout the discussions, one word repeatedly emerged: integration. Speakers stressed the need for more integrated approaches capable of connecting housing, finance, climate action, mobility, food systems and basic services through coordinated action across sectors and levels of governance.

The roundtable reflected a record level of participation from the United Nations system at a World Urban Forum, with more than 1,000 registered U.N. participants and 14 principals-level representatives attending WUF13. Discussions also underscored the growing importance of localization and multilevel cooperation, positioning cities and housing as key accelerators for achieving the SDGs.

Opening the session, UN-Habitat Executive Director Anacláudia Rossbach stressed the urgency of moving beyond fragmented responses to the housing crisis. “We need systemic action and stronger collaboration with countries to address these challenges,” she said.

Rossbach also highlighted the role of the Resident Coordinator system in connecting national priorities with implementation at the local level. “It supports countries to translate the Sustainable Development Goals into local action and helps connect planning, data, financing and implementation while strengthening cooperation across levels of government,” she noted. “It also creates space for joint United Nations support at country level.”

Housing, climate and basic services

Throughout the roundtable, speakers explored how integrated approaches can strengthen housing delivery while supporting broader sustainable development priorities. Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, emphasized that housing cannot be viewed in isolation.

“We cannot separate housing from climate resilience,” she said, noting that buildings account for 34 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions while climate risks are expected to affect more than 167 million people by 2040. Mrema highlighted the importance of sustainable construction, stronger implementation of building regulations and increased public awareness around environmentally responsible housing materials and practices.

Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Elizabeth Maruma Mrema emphasized the urgent need for sustainable construction, stronger building regulations and integrated solutions to address growing climate risks in cities. © UN Photo/Nico Agazada

The discussion also examined the relationship between housing and food systems. Assistant Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Zhimin Wu, stressed that housing affordability and food security are deeply interconnected challenges, particularly in rapidly urbanizing areas. “Cities consume about 70 per cent of the world’s food,” he noted, calling for integrated urban approaches that connect housing, food systems, transport and infrastructure. He also highlighted FAO’s Green Cities Initiative, which supports sustainable urban food systems in cities across Africa.

Localizing the SDGs through housing

A central focus of the session was the role of localization and multilevel cooperation in delivering housing solutions. Speakers emphasized that while housing challenges are global, implementation happens locally — requiring stronger coordination between national governments, cities, communities and development partners.

The Local2030 Coalition was highlighted as an example of how this integration can happen in practice, bringing together different actors around localized approaches to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals through housing and urban solutions.

Head of the Local2030 Coalition Secretariat at UN-Habitat, Sebastien Vauzelle, described housing as “a universal crisis and a universal concern,” stressing that integrated responses are essential to advancing broader development objectives. “When you accelerate the response to the housing crisis, you accelerate all the SDGs,” he said. “Because without a roof over your head, you cannot speak about decent work, education, access to water or energy.” He emphasized the importance of connecting institutions, sectors and levels of governance to ensure that global commitments translate into local impact.

Examples from India, Egypt, Türkiye, Mexico, Bangladesh and South Africa illustrated how integrated planning, local data systems, climate-resilient housing initiatives and multilevel governance can help address housing pressures while supporting broader development priorities. Speakers also stressed the importance of predictable financing, stronger land management systems and coordinated institutional frameworks to support implementation at scale.

Throughout the session, participants repeatedly emphasized that no single institution, sector or level of government can address the housing crisis alone. Instead, speakers called for stronger collaboration across the United Nations system, governments, local authorities, civil society, academia and the private sector to develop integrated and locally driven solutions capable of responding to the scale and complexity of current urban challenges.

As WUF13 continues in Baku, the One UN Roundtable reinforced the growing consensus that housing must be treated not only as a social priority, but also as a catalyst for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. By connecting institutions, sectors and communities around shared solutions, participants highlighted the potential of integrated action to strengthen resilience, improve quality of life and accelerate sustainable urban development worldwide.

Cover photo: © UN Photo/Nico Agazada