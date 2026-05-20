The World’s First International Badminton Education Landmark Officially Launches

Hainan Foreign Language School Affiliated to BFSU – Lin Dan International Badminton Education Center Breaks Ground

HAINAN, CHINA, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A major milestone in the integration of sports and education was celebrated in the Hainan Free Trade Port as the groundbreaking ceremony and project launch meeting for the Hainan Foreign Language School Affiliated to Beijing Foreign Studies University – Lin Dan International Badminton Education Center was officially held in Chengmai County, Hainan.

As the world’s first and China’s only international badminton education project of its kind, the center introduces an innovative model that combines international education with elite badminton training, creating a new benchmark for sports-education integration.

Distinguished Guests Attend the Launch Ceremony

The event brought together prominent representatives from government agencies, educational institutions, enterprises, and the sports industry to witness the official launch of the landmark project.

Distinguished guests included Lin Dan, Olympic badminton champion and Double Grand Slam winner; Xie Xingfang, world badminton champion; Beijing Foreign Studies University Vice President Ding Hao; Chengmai County Mayor Xu Tao; and senior officials from the Hainan Provincial Department of Education and Hainan Sports Vocational and Technical College.

Special guests also included renowned Chinese calligraphy master Du Benji and Hong Kong badminton star Ng Ka Long Angus, BWF World Tour Men’s Singles Champion, who attended to support the project.

A 700 Million RMB Investment in World-Class Sports and Education Facilities

With a total investment of 700 million RMB and a campus area of 115 mu, the project will feature both advanced academic facilities and professional sports training infrastructure.

The badminton complex alone represents an investment of 180 million RMB and will include:

Two professional training halls

Nearly 100 international-standard badminton courts

Sports performance and fitness centers

Rehabilitation and recovery facilities

A temperature-controlled swimming pool

The Lin Dan Champions Hall

The center is designed to accommodate up to 1,200 students from primary through high school levels, offering a balanced pathway between academic education and elite athletic development.

Guided by the philosophy of “integrating sports and education, combining Chinese and international perspectives, cultivating both character and excellence,” the school aims to establish a dual-track development system that supports both academic success and professional badminton training.

Building International Pathways for Student-Athletes

Students enrolled at the center will benefit from diversified future development pathways, including domestic university entrance opportunities, international higher education programs, and professional sports careers.

The badminton training program will be led by national-level coaches and will incorporate Lin Dan’s signature “Dan-Style Training Method,” alongside specialized programs in physical conditioning, sports rehabilitation, and sports nutrition.

Ceremony Highlights Inspire the Next Generation

The event also featured a symbolic calligraphy presentation and groundbreaking ceremony marking the official start of construction.

Following the ceremony, Lin Dan, Xie Xingfang, and legendary Chinese national badminton coach Li Zhifeng presented awards to student-athletes from the school. Together with Ng Ka Long Angus, they also participated in an exhibition match that inspired students with the spirit of perseverance, discipline, and excellence.

Under the vision of “Leaping Beyond Oceans, Connecting the World,” the launch of the Hainan Foreign Language School Affiliated to BFSU – Lin Dan International Badminton Education Center marks an important step in advancing the coordinated development of education and sports within the Hainan Free Trade Port.

The center aims to cultivate internationally minded student-athletes, contribute to the next generation of badminton talent in China, and establish a global model for sports-education integration.

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