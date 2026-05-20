Signature Athletics Raises Capital to Solve the Barriers Holding Back Youth Sports

Signature Athletics is Raising Capital to Pursue Its Mission: 10 Million Kids Playing Sports by 2030

Signature Athletics is raising capital from accredited investors to expand its youth sports platform toward its goal of reaching 10 million kids by 2030.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Signature Athletics was built to address one of the largest challenges facing youth sports today: access. Rising costs, fragmented operations, administrative burden, and inconsistent infrastructure continue to make organized sports more difficult for families and program operators alike.

The company’s platform is designed to simplify and modernize youth sports operations while improving affordability, operational efficiency, and long-term participation.

Signature Athletics is currently seeking capital to support tuck-in acquisitions across its Signature Sports Brands platform.

FOUNDER STATEMENT

“Our mission is simple: help more kids access the life-changing opportunities that come through sports,” said Dan Soviero, Founder & CEO of Signature Athletics. “Everything we’ve built is centered around supporting local sports communities with better infrastructure, technology, and operational support. We believe there is a significant opportunity to modernize youth sports while creating long-term value for families, operators, and investors.”

— Dan Soviero, Founder & CEO, Signature Athletics

THE PLATFORM

Signature Locker

Powered by AthleTech™, Signature Locker provides on-demand team stores and custom uniform solutions for youth sports organizations nationwide. The platform helps programs reduce operational complexity through streamlined ordering, production, and fulfillment infrastructure.

The company reports average production timelines of approximately 13 days across current production cohorts, compared to typical industry lead times of 8–12 weeks for custom team apparel orders.

Signature Media

Signature Media operates a youth sports media and sponsorship network generating more than 100 million annual impressions through newsletters, sponsored content, and youth sports sponsorship initiatives. A portion of sponsorship revenue supports scholarships and access initiatives through the Signature Foundation.

Signature Growth Services

Signature Growth Services provides centralized finance, marketing, technology, customer support, and operational infrastructure across the Signature Athletics portfolio.

Signature Sports Brands

Signature Sports Brands acquires and partners with youth sports program operators. The platform is designed to reduce administrative burden for program directors while supporting long-term organizational growth and sustainability.

Signature Foundation

The Signature Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), operates initiatives including the Back2Sports Scholarship Fund and Free Try Sport Day programs focused on increasing participation and accessibility in youth sports communities.

PROOF OF MODEL

Signature Athletics generated approximately $10.3 million in FY25 revenue, representing more than 115% year-over-year growth compared to FY24.

The company reports that one sports program operator integrated into the platform during 2023–2024 improved net income margin from approximately 4% to over 30% within twelve months following implementation of Signature Growth Services and the Signature System™. Results were driven by operational integration, shared services infrastructure, and expanded recreational programming offerings.

These results are based on management-certified financials specific to that acquisition and operating environment. Future acquisition performance may vary materially based on integration complexity, market conditions, and entity-specific factors.

The company's Signature Consumer Brands portfolio is anchored by Signature Locker, which scaled from 265 to 580 active youth sports programs between 2024 and 2025. During this time, total program revenue grew from $1.71M to $5.47M (+220%). The 2021 program cohort still retains 76% of programs five years later, and year-over-year program retention has averaged ~79% across 2022–2025. Average revenue per program expanded from $5,125 in 2021 to $9,428 in 2025 (+84%), including +46.2% in 2025 alone, materially outpacing the 4.2% sporting goods industry growth reported by SFIA in 2023. AthleTech™ has reduced average on-demand uniform production time across all sports to 13 days on average.

In 2026, Signature Athletics entered into a multi-year strategic youth sports sponsorship agreement with a national PEO, administrative services, and payroll technology provider. The agreement has an estimated total contract value of approximately $10 million over four years, subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement, including performance obligations and termination rights.

THE CAPITAL RAISE

The company intends to use proceeds from the raise to support continued acquisitions across the Signature Sports Brands platform.

Following acquisition, organizations are integrated into the Signature System™ and gain access to centralized infrastructure, operational support, sponsorship opportunities, and technology resources while maintaining local leadership and community presence.

Signature Athletics is currently engaged in expansion discussions across multiple markets, including opportunities in Florida and Maryland. Certain transactions are currently subject to letters of intent and ongoing due diligence.

Letters of intent are non-binding and remain subject to definitive agreements, diligence review, financing conditions, and customary closing requirements.

No assurance can be given that any proposed transaction will close.

Signature Athletics views this capital raise as the first phase of a broader long-term expansion strategy. The company intends to deploy initial capital into active acquisition opportunities, integrate those organizations through the Signature System™, and continue future fundraising initiatives tied to defined platform growth milestones.

Accredited investors participating in Tranche A are investing in a platform with an active acquisition pipeline, centralized operating infrastructure, and a developed integration framework designed to support scalable growth across youth sports markets.

The company believes this model is repeatable across multiple regions and sports categories; however, achieving national scale will require successful execution across acquisitions, integration, operations, financing, and market expansion initiatives. No assurance can be given that the company will achieve its targeted growth objectives or complete any proposed acquisitions.

INVESTOR INQUIRIES

Accredited investors interested in learning more may visit https://invest.signature-athletics.com/.

About Signature Athletics, Inc.

Signature Athletics, Inc. is a vertically integrated youth sports infrastructure company headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company operates across five platforms: consumer brands, sports programs, media, shared services, and community, with the mission of getting more kids playing youth sports! Portfolio companies include Signature Locker (powered by AthleTech™), Signature Media, Signature Sports Brands (including Carolina Sports Association and Signature Sports Camps), Signature Foundation, and Signature Growth Services. For more information, visit signature-athletics.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including execution risk, financing risk, competition, regulatory changes, and market conditions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The mission target of 10 million new youth sports participants by 2030 is an aspirational goal and is not a projection of financial results or a guaranteed business outcome. References to specific acquisitions, EBITDA improvements, and sponsorship agreements reflect results or terms specific to those transactions and are not necessarily indicative of future results. Signature Athletics undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Past financial performance is not indicative of future results.

SECURITIES DISCLOSURE: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offering of securities is made only by means of official offering documents to accredited investors only, in compliance with applicable securities laws, including Regulation D, Rule 506(c). This communication is intended for informational purposes only.

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