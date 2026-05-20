MOSIL Lubricants Strengthens Presence at IDMC Expo Lucknow 2026 with Advanced Defence Lubrication Solutions

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MOSIL Lubricants Private Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers of specialty lubricants, greases, coatings, cleaners, anti-seize compounds, and food-grade lubricants, proudly reinforced its industry presence at the IDMC Expo Lucknow 2026, held from 30 April to 1 May 2026.Representing the company at the prestigious event were Mr. Samvar Mavani (Director), Mr. Sumit Sharma, and Mr. Suyog Pawar, who showcased MOSIL’s advanced lubrication technologies specifically engineered for Defence Assets .The exhibition served as a strategic platform for MOSIL to engage with defence sector stakeholders, demonstrating how its high-performance lubrication solutions help improve equipment reliability, reduce maintenance costs and enhance operational efficiency under extreme operating conditions.With over 50 years of tribology expertise, MOSIL has established itself as a trusted name in specialty lubrication solutions. Backed by a DSIR-approved Research & Development facility, the company continues to innovate and develop products designed to meet the demanding requirements of modern industries, including defence and aerospace.MOSIL’s commitment to quality and excellence is reflected in its globally recognized certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, along with an NABL-accredited Quality Assurance laboratory. Additionally, several of MOSIL’s products are CEMILAC-approved, making them suitable for critical defence applications.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Samvar Mavani, Director of MOSIL Lubricants Private Limited, emphasized the company’s dedication to innovation and customer-centric solutions:"Participating in IDMC Expo Lucknow 2026 has been an excellent opportunity for MOSIL to connect with key defence stakeholders. Our focus remains on delivering advanced lubrication technologies that improve machinery performance, reliability, and sustainability across mission-critical operations."The IDMC Expo provided MOSIL with valuable opportunities to strengthen industry relationships, explore new growth avenues and reinforce its commitment to supporting India’s evolving industrial and defence infrastructure through innovation, quality, and sustainable engineering solutions.For more information, visit www.mosil.com About MOSIL Lubricants Private LimitedEstablished in 1971, MOSIL Lubricants Private Limited is a leading Indian manufacturer of specialty lubricants catering to diverse industries worldwide. Its product portfolio includes oils, greases, coatings, cleaners, anti-seize compounds and food-grade lubricants, developed to deliver superior performance in challenging operational environments.

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