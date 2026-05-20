NQUBATOR Successfully Hosts PropTech Demo Day Hosted by Dubai CommerCity Showcasing the Future of Real Estate

Innovating the future of real estate—startups take center stage to pitch bold PropTech ideas at Demo Day Mentors and startups coming together at PropTech Demo Day—where experience meets innovation to shape the future of real estate.

Hosted with Dubai CommerCity, the event spotlighted high-potential PropTech startups shaping the future of real estate innovation.

The PropTech sector is evolving fast, with Dubai emerging as a global innovation hub. NQUBATOR Demo Day connects founders to investors and opportunities to accelerate growth locally and globally.” — Eng. Saeed Al Hamli

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NQUBATOR , successfully hosted the NQUBATOR PropTech Demo Day on 14 May 2026 at Dubai CommerCity , bringing together investors, founders, real estate leaders, technology innovators, government stakeholders, and ecosystem partners to explore the future of PropTech and AI-driven infrastructure solutions.The event showcased a curated group of high-potential startups operating across property management, smart infrastructure, artificial intelligence, digital transactions, and real estate technology solutions. The participating startups completed NQUBATOR’s incubation program focused on market readiness, scalability, investor preparation, and strategic growth.The Demo Day created a dynamic platform for founders to present their solutions directly to investors, strategic partners, and industry stakeholders while fostering collaboration opportunities across Dubai’s rapidly growing innovation ecosystem.Mr. Saeed Al Hamli, Chief Executive Officer of NQUBATOR, highlighted the importance of creating strong innovation platforms that bridge startups with investors, corporates, and strategic partners.“The PropTech sector is evolving rapidly, and Dubai continues to position itself as a leading global hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and future-focused technologies. Through initiatives like the NQUBATOR PropTech Demo Day, we aim to provide founders with direct access to investors, ecosystem partners, and market opportunities that can accelerate their growth locally and internationally,” he said.He added that this initiative, supported by Dubai CommerCity, reflects a shared vision to support visionary entrepreneurs and create an ecosystem where innovation can thrive. The quality of startups showcased during the event demonstrates the strong potential emerging from the UAE and the wider region.Serhat Cicekoglu, tech investor and Sponsor of the PropTech cohort, emphasized the value of the program:“NQUBATOR program supports entrepreneurs at the most difficult stage of their journey, with a robust content and mentor pool to prepare them for their next step — growth.”The event also featured networking sessions, investor engagement opportunities, startup showcases, and discussions surrounding the future of smart cities, digital infrastructure, and real estate transformation in the region.The successful turnout and strong investor participation further reinforced Dubai’s position as a global hub for technology innovation, venture building, and next-generation entrepreneurship.About NQUBATORNQUBATOR is a UAE-based startup incubation and innovation platform focused on supporting scalable ventures through strategic programs, mentorship, ecosystem partnerships, investor access, and market expansion initiatives across industries including PropTech, AI, FinTech, Cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.Media Contact:NQUBATORWebsite: www.nqubator.com Email: info@nqubator.comPhone: +971(0)56 991 1676

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