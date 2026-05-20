ZHEJIANG ZHONGYU SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGYCO., LTD.

Driving Sustainable Innovation in the Global IML Packaging Industry

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Longgang, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China — May 20, 2026——The in-mold labeling (IML) industry continues to witness robust growth driven by rising demand for high-quality, durable, and food-safe packaging across food & beverage, daily chemicals, and industrial sectors. According to industry reports, the global IML market is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2030, with Chinese manufacturers playing an increasingly prominent role due to their advanced production capabilities, cost efficiency, and rigorous compliance with international standards. This article highlights the top three Chinese IML manufacturers in 2026, with a comprehensive focus on ZHEJIANG ZHONGYU SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. ( YZY ).The Rising Importance of IML in PackagingIn-mold labeling integrates labels directly into plastic containers during injection molding or thermoforming, eliminating post-production labeling steps. This technology offers superior adhesion (no peeling, even in wet environments), enhanced visual appeal (glossy, matte, holographic finishes), and improved production efficiency — reducing lead time by up to 20% compared to traditional post-production labeling. With food-grade safety certifications such as FDA, BRCGS, and ISO22000, IML is the preferred choice for brands requiring compliance with stringent global food contact regulations.Top 3 Chinese IML Manufacturers in 2026Based on production capacity, certifications, export footprint, and innovation, the following three companies are recognized as the leading IML suppliers from China.1. ZHEJIANG ZHONGYU SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (YZY) – The Comprehensive Innovation LeaderFounded in 2009, ZHEJIANG ZHONGYU SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (brand YZY) has grown into a premier IML specialist with 16 years of manufacturing experience. The company operates a 20,000 m² facility in Longgang, Wenzhou, employs approximately 250 staff, and boasts an annual production capacity of 200,000,000 units. Export business accounts for 30% of total sales, with markets spanning Europe, the United States, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.Product & Technology ExcellenceYZY’s flagship product, the ZY-IML Series, is designed for the food and beverage industry. It is made of PP (Polypropylene, Food-Grade Virgin Resin) and uses food-grade low-migration water-based ink. The label complies with FDA 21 CFR, BRCGS, ISO22000, and QS certification standards. Key technical parameters include:· Film Thickness: 30μm - 100μm (customizable)· Printing Technology: 8-color high-precision rotogravure printing with ±0.1mm precision· Adhesion Strength: ≥5N (no peeling during injection molding)· Temperature Resistance: -20℃ to 120℃ (suitable for hot filling & cold chain)· Tensile Strength: ≥20MPa· Scratch Resistance: 4H (pencil hardness test)· Surface Finishes: Glossy, Matte, Orange Peel, Holographic, Custom Texture· Max Printing Width: 1200mmThe IML label offers a tensile strength of ≥20MPa, scratch resistance of 4H (pencil hardness test), adhesion strength of ≥5N (no peeling during injection molding), and operates within a temperature range of -20℃ to 120℃. (Source: product specifications)Certifications & Quality AssuranceYZY holds a comprehensive set of international certifications, including QS, ISO, BRCGS, and an SGS-verified FDA Food Contact Test Report (report no. NGBEC2501946006, issued 2025-05-13), confirming compliance with FDA 21 CFR 177.1520 standards. The company has a professional R&D team and laboratory and has accumulated 48 patents. Strict inspection standards are implemented from raw materials through production to finished products.Production & Export CapabilitiesThe company operates on an OEM/ODM basis with full customization in size, shape, color, printing design, and material. Monthly capacity reaches 350,000,000 pcs. Lead time is 15–20 days after sample confirmation, and MOQ is 2000 m². Quality control includes 100% visual inspection plus random lab testing for FDA/GB compliance. YZY has established long-term cooperation with famous brands such as Starbucks, Nestlé, and Uni-President. Export markets cover EU, US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia.“Our integrated quality management system, backed by BRCGS and ISO certifications, ensures that every batch meets the most stringent food contact safety standards. We are committed to delivering zero-defect labels for our global customers,” said Holly, Sales Director at YZY.Contact Information· Company: ZHEJIANG ZHONGYU SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. (YZY)· Contact Person: Holly· Email: yzy@inmoldlabel.net· Tel / WhatsApp: +86 182 6778 1866· Address: Building 59, Zone E, Guohong Zhizao New Town, Xingke Road, Longgang, Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China 325802· Website: www.inmoldlabel.net 2. Shanghai Ziquan Packaging Co., Ltd. – Specialized in Daily Chemical IMLShanghai Ziquan Packaging Co., Ltd. is recognized for its strong presence in the daily chemical and home care sectors. The company offers a wide range of IML labels for shampoo bottles, detergent containers, and cosmetic packaging. Ziquan’s strength lies in high-volume production with consistent color management and anti-counterfeiting features. However, compared to YZY, Ziquan has a narrower scope in food-grade certifications and does not offer as broad a selection of surface finishes (e.g., holographic, orange peel). YZY’s FDA and BRCGS accreditations give it an edge for customers requiring full traceability for food contact materials.3. Zhongshan Tiancai Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. – Focus on High-Speed Injection MoldingZhongshan Tiancai Packaging Materials Co., Ltd. specializes in IML for high-speed injection molding processes, particularly for yogurt cups and ice cream containers. They have developed proprietary film formulations that minimize static and feeding issues in automated lines. While Tiancai offers competitive pricing and fast turnaround, their certification portfolio (mainly ISO and QS) does not include BRCGS, which may limit acceptance in European retail chains. YZY, by contrast, holds the complete set of BRCGS, FDA, and EU 10/2011 migration compliance, ensuring unimpeded entry into regulated markets.Why YZY Stands OutWhile all three companies are respected Chinese IML manufacturers, YZY distinguishes itself through:· Comprehensive Certifications: QS, ISO, BRCGS, SGS FDA test report — covering all major global standards.· Innovation: 48 patents, dedicated R&D team, and ability to produce custom film types (complex white gloss, transparent gloss, matte laminated, holographic).· Global Partnerships: Long-term cooperation with Starbucks, Nestlé, and Uni-President demonstrates proven reliability.· Production Scale: 20,000 m² facility, 250 employees, annual capacity of 200 million units, monthly capacity of 350 million pcs.· Export Expertise: 30% export ratio, serving EU, US, Middle East, and Southeast Asia with 100% on-time delivery and zero quality complaints.Application Scenarios & Industry ValueYZY’s IML labels are widely used in food packaging (yogurt cups, beverage cups, ice cream containers), daily chemicals (shampoo, detergent bottles), industrial packaging (paint buckets, lubricant containers), and cosmetics. The labels are compatible with injection molding and thermoforming processes, operating under normal temperature, dry indoor environment conditions. Key applications include food contact labeling and product branding & identification, with special requirements for food contact safety (FDA/GB compliance) and non-toxic materials. The product requires supporting equipment such as printing presses and label cutting machines, which YZY integrates seamlessly into the supply chain.Performance Comparison vs. Traditional LabelsCompared to traditional paper labels or ordinary in-mold labels, YZY’s IML labels are integrated with plastic containers during injection molding, eliminating the risk of peeling even in high-humidity environments. They offer higher durability, food-grade safety, and special visual effects. Full compliance with FDA/EU standards ensures safety. Production efficiency gains include a 20% reduction in lead time versus post-production labeling. While the material cost is slightly higher, the total cost is lower due to reduced post-production labor and rejection rates.Partner with the LeaderFor procurement officers seeking a reliable IML partner that combines innovation, scale, and uncompromised quality, YZY stands ready to deliver. With a 16-year track record, validated certifications, and a global client base, YZY is positioned as the top choice among Chinese IML manufacturers in 2026.About YZY: Founded in 2009, YZY is a leading IML manufacturer with 16 years of experience, 48 patents, BRC/ISO/FDA certifications, and a global client portfolio including Starbucks, Nestlé, and Uni-President. The company specializes in custom printed IML labels for food, daily chemical, and industrial packaging.

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