REGAL Estate Spotlights Easy-Install Magnetic Door Shades Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

The QuickInsta® series features no-drill installation solutions, including MagMount magnetic door shades designed for easier privacy control and everyday comfort on modern glass doors.

Limited-time Prime Day savings spotlight no-drill installation, flexible privacy control, and renter-friendly home upgrades for modern glass doors.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REGAL estate today announced its Amazon Prime Day promotion for the QuickInstaMagMount Top Down Bottom Up Door Shades, allowing shoppers to save up to $20 from June 23–26 exclusively on Amazon.Designed for renters and modern households, the QuickInstaMagMount shades provide a simpler way to upgrade glass doors without screws, tools, or permanent door damage. The shades install in seconds and help balance daytime privacy with soft natural light, creating a more comfortable everyday living environment. Designed for steel doors with glass panels, the collection offers a cleaner and easier alternative to traditional door blinds and shades.Prime Day highlights include:• Save up to $20 during Amazon Prime Day (June 23–26)• Installs in seconds without drilling or professional installation• No-drill, high-strength magnetic installation for steel doors• Top Down Bottom Up light and privacy control• Cordless design helps create a cleaner and safer everyday setup for homes with children and pets• Honeycomb cellular fabric designed to soften light, reduce heat transfer, and help minimize outside noise• Designed for steel entry doors, patio doors, and glass front doorsThe collection’s Top Down Bottom Up functionality allows users to lower the shade from the top to bring in daylight while maintaining privacy below, or raise the shade upward for a more open exterior view — helping simplify everyday privacy and light control.“Many traditional door shades still rely on drilling and complicated installation, creating unnecessary frustration for renters and homeowners alike,” said the CEO of REGAL estate. “We’re excited to make the QuickInstaMagMount collection more accessible during Amazon Prime Day, giving more households an easier way to upgrade their space with modern light and privacy control.”The QuickInstaMagMount Top Down Bottom Up Door Shades is now available on Amazon during Prime Day while promotional pricing lasts.Explore at:Prime Day pricing will remain available through June 26 while supplies last.About REGAL estateREGAL estate develops DIY-friendly window and door treatments focused on easier installation, flexible privacy, and everyday light control. Through its QuickInstaseries, the brand focus on no-drill solutions designed for modern households, renters, and contemporary glass entry doors.Explore more at:

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