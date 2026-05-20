Ox Tech Week partners with The Flywheelers to spotlight Oxford’s thriving technology ecosystem

The Flywheelers, a London-based PR and communications consultancy for high-growth tech firms and their investors.

The PR programme will raise awareness of the inaugural city wide event and showcase the founders and entrepreneurs powering Oxford’s innovation economy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Flywheelers , the integrated communications agency for high growth technology companies and their investors, has partnered with Ox Tech Week to lead PR and media activity for its inaugural event, taking place from 26th - 29th May 2026.Ox Tech Week is Oxford’s flagship technology and innovation festival, bringing together researchers, founders, investors, industry leaders and policymakers from across deep tech and life sciences. The four day, city wide programme is designed to strengthen connections across the ecosystem while raising Oxford’s profile as a global centre for frontier innovation.Created by Michael Collyer and Christiaan de Koning, co founders of the Founders & Funders Foundation, Ox Tech Week was founded to build a long term, globally recognised platform for Oxford’s innovation economy.The Flywheelers will support Ox Tech Week in the lead up to, and throughout, the event, delivering an integrated PR programme designed to drive media coverage and journalist attendance, while profiling the founders and companies shaping the region’s technology landscape.As part of the programme, The Flywheelers will also host a dedicated startup session titled “Building a Deep Tech Brand” on Tuesday, 26th May, offering practical guidance on the core PR and communications foundations required to stand out in an increasingly competitive market.Michael Collyer and Christiaan de Koning, co-founders of Ox Tech Week said, "Ox Tech Week is designed to be a single moment in the calendar when the innovators, founders, and investors shaping Oxford's next generation of global companies come together, and we want the world to take notice, and join. The Flywheelers understand what it takes to build a brand in deep tech and frontier technology, and that expertise is exactly what this inaugural year needs. We are delighted to have them support us.”Kate Baldwin, Managing Director and founder of The Flywheelers said: “Oxford sits at the intersection of world class research and an ambitious founder community. As AI and quantum fuel the UK’s strongest venture rebound since 2022, the city has evolved beyond its university heritage to become a thriving deeptech ecosystem producing globally competitive companies. Ox Tech Week offers a powerful platform to amplify the founders building at the frontier, and we’re proud to support Michael, Christiaan and the team in showcasing Oxford’s vibrant tech ecosystem.”ENDSAbout The FlywheelersThe Flywheelers is a London-based PR and communications consultancy that builds comms momentum for high-growth businesses and their investors. Its ground-breaking Subscription Model for integrated comms – spanning PR, GEO, content marketing, social media and digital services – is built to deliver the agility and flexibility to meet their rapidly evolving marketing and business needs.More information can be found at TheFlywheelers.comAbout Ox Tech WeekOx Tech Week is Oxford's flagship technology and innovation festival, bringing together founders, researchers, investors, and industry leaders. Taking place on the 26th - 29th May, the four-day event will feature talks, workshops and networking events across Oxford’s innovation ecosystem.More information can be found at www.oxtechweek.com/

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