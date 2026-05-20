GetMyAI Launches AI Agents for Workflow Automation Amid U.S. Market Expansion

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SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Businesses today are under constant pressure to respond faster, automate repetitive workflows and deliver seamless customer experiences across digital channels. To support this growing demand, GetMyAI has announced the launch of its AI-powered agent platform featuring advanced AI agents for business automation designed to help businesses automate customer engagement, lead generation, support operations and workflow management through intelligent conversational AI.As part of its continued growth strategy, GetMyAI is also expanding its market presence across the United States, bringing its AI automation capabilities to businesses seeking scalable, no-code solutions for customer communication and operational efficiency.As demand rises for scalable enterprise AI automation tools, businesses across SaaS, e-commerce, healthcare, education and professional services are increasingly investing in automation systems that improve operational efficiency without adding complexity. This platform’s launch addresses this growing demand through a no-code AI agent platform that enables businesses to deploy intelligent AI assistants trained on company knowledge, documents, FAQs and operational resources.The platform allows organizations to build and manage AI agents directly from the dashboard while supporting deployments across websites, WordPress, WhatsApp, Telegram and Slack.“Businesses today need automation that is practical, scalable and easy to deploy,” said a spokesperson for GetMyAI. “Our mission is to provide organizations with accessible AI automation solutions for enterprises that improve customer interactions, automate repetitive workflows and support operational growth without requiring extensive technical infrastructure.”This platform combines conversational AI, analytics, knowledge-based retrieval and contextual response capabilities into one centralized business automation platform. Businesses can train agents using PDFs, documents, internal knowledge bases, TXT files and website content while continuously improving responses through the platform’s Activity section and Q&A workflows.As part of the platform expansion, GetMyAI has also introduced AI-powered customer support capabilities focused on streamlining support operations and improving response efficiency. Additional details can be found at https://www.getmyai.ai/solutions/ai-customer-support-agent/ The company’s expansion comes as organizations actively search for AI automation tools for U.S. businesses capable of handling support operations, lead generation, appointment coordination, internal knowledge assistance and customer engagement at scale.Unlike traditional rule-based chatbots, GetMyAI supports AI-powered workflow management through retrieval-driven AI systems that generate contextual responses based on uploaded business knowledge. The platform also supports intelligent workflow automation by enabling organizations to automate repetitive operational tasks while maintaining human-like customer interactions.Key platform capabilities include:Customer support automationLead capture and qualificationAppointment scheduling workflowsAI-powered surveys and feedback collectionInternal knowledge assistanceWorkflow coordination for operational teamsThe platform also includes analytics and activity monitoring tools that allow organizations to track conversations, response performance, engagement trends and unanswered questions in real time.As businesses continue evaluating agentic AI solutions and modern AI process automation options, GetMyAI positions itself as a scalable solution for companies looking to improve operational efficiency while maintaining personalized customer experiences.They currently support multiple AI models, including Amazon Nova Lite, Nova Micro, Nova Pro, Mistral Small and Mistral Large, allowing businesses to choose models based on reasoning requirements and workflow complexity.Organizations searching for the best AI automation software for enterprises are increasingly prioritizing automation systems that improve both productivity and customer engagement. This platform is designed to support this transition by enabling businesses to deploy AI assistants for enterprises without requiring coding knowledge or extensive onboarding processes.The expansion also strengthens GetMyAI’s position within the growing market for AI-powered workflow automation and enterprise-grade business automation systems. Businesses interested in exploring the best AI agents for workflow automation can learn more at https://www.getmyai.ai About GetMyAIThis is an AI agent platform that helps businesses build, train, deploy and manage intelligent AI agents for customer engagement, workflow automation, lead generation and operational support across various industry applications. The platform supports deployments across websites, WordPress, WhatsApp, Telegram and Slack while enabling businesses to create scalable AI-driven experiences without coding.

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