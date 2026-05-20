BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival Returns to Boston This June

BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival, Boston June 4 - 13, 2026 Invitation & Information BLKOUT Walls Boston Community Celebration June 13, 2026, 11am - 3pm. Roxbury YMCA

Free and Open to the Public, the Mural Festival Brings Together BIPOC Artists to Celebrate Roxbury, June 4–13, 2026

BLKOUT Walls is about transforming our neighborhoods into living canvases that celebrate culture, creativity, and the power of community through public art.” — Boston Host Artist, Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival today announced it will be bringing its dynamic public art initiative back to Roxbury, June 4–13, 2026.The gratis, family-friendly festival supported by the Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture of the City of Boston will transform the neighborhood into an open-air gallery through large-scale murals and community programming, featuring local and national artists while driving community engagement and supporting local businesses.Founding Artists Sydney G. James, Max Sansing, Boston Host Artist - ProBlak (Rob Gibs), local Boston Artists - Jeremy “Sobek” Harrison, Rixy Hernandez aka Rixy, Michael Lee aka MerkAveli, Jah’Nyah Spencer aka Jah’Nyah, Sabrina Dorsainvil, Ricardo Gomez aka Deme5, Lee Beard aka SOEMS, and national Artists - Joe Cazeno aka Cashiesh, Ingrid Yuzly Mathurin, Rachel Wolfe-Goldsmith aka Wolf Pack will create larger-than-life works of art - and guests and residents are invited to watch every stroke of paint. Boston Host Artist, Rob “ProBlak” Gibbs, stated, “BLKOUT Walls is about transforming our neighborhoods into living canvases that celebrate culture, creativity, and the power of community through public art.”The BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival was conceived by muralists and fine artists Sydney G. James of Detroit, Max Sansing of Chicago, and Thomas Evans (Detour303) of Denver. The festival was created as a direct response to their shared history of participating in mural festivals throughout the country. Experiencing time and time again that these festivals occur without remuneration for the participating artists, and most exhibit limited diversity among the artists represented. The trio set out to create a mural festival that offered revitalization to communities and economic support to participating artists.This project is dedicated to celebrating Roxbury; visitors can expect to see large and small-scale murals averaging 20x10 feet and larger. Breathtaking art installations will bestrategically placed throughout the community to amplify BIPOC voices and stories; enhance the underutilized spaces, and encourage neighborhood walkability and tourism to Boston. During the festival, guests will also enjoy live art illustration events and conversations with some of today’s most sought-after fine artists and muralists.SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: June 4 – 13, 2026Saturday, June 4, Festival BeginsFriday, June 5; 10 am: Mural Painting Begins and continues through June 13Wednesday, June 10; 7 pm: Artist TalkThursday, June 11; 7 pm: Artist TalkFriday, June 12; 10 am: Media Preview DayMedia tours of murals and Artist interviews availableSaturday, June 13; 11 am – 4 pm, Community CelebrationFood by local BIPOC businesses, live art installations, and activities for children. Roxbury YMCA: 285 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Roxbury, MA 02119Roxbury Wall Participants & Artists Highlights Include:88 Warren Street, Ingrid Yuzly Mathurin & SOEMSBridge Boston Charter School, Wolfe PackD’La Gringa Salon, Jah’NyahHurley Wire & Cable, MerkAveliKIPP Boston Academy, Max SansingSandra’s Market, ProBlakYMCA Roxbury, Sobek & Deme5Learn more and follow us, @blkoutwalls ##About BLKOUT Walls Mural FestivalThe BLKOUT Walls Mural Festival was conceived by Sydney G. James, Thomas “Detour” Evans of Denver, Colorado, and Max Sansing of Chicago, Illinois as a direct response to their shared history of participating in mural festivals throughout the country, where there is no remuneration for the participating artists and where there is limited racial diversity among the artists represented.The family-friendly event first occurred in James’ hometown of Detroit in the summer 2021. This initial festival was designed to be the seed of an arts-based economic development and creative economy for artists and all communities where BLKOUT Walls travels.About: City of Boston Arts & CultureThe Mayor’s Office of Arts and Culture (MOAC) envisions a vibrant and creative Boston, where everyone can access and participate in the arts. We partner with the local arts ecosystem to support the creative economy, integrate public art into neighborhoods, and increase accessible opportunities for creative expression. We believe everyone is creative. Investing in our creativity will lead to a reimagined, more just Boston. Key areas of work include support to the cultural sector through grants and programs, support of cultural facilities and artist workspace, as well as the commissioning, review, and care of art in public places. For more information, please visit the MOAC website.MEDIA CONTACT:

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