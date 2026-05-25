Australian Wildflower's Bestselling Dwutta Honey Arrives at Jones the Grocer in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Australian Wildflower Dwutta (Blackbutt) TA35+ Australian Wildflower Dwutta (Blackbutt) TA35+ Australian Wildflower Logo

The most in-demand rare, lab-verified men's wellness honey (Blackbutt) is now available across Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE's most iconic gourmet grocery

We've always believed that UAE consumers deserve the same transparency that drives purchasing decisions in premium markets worldwide.” — Natalie Bussau

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Australian Wildflower, the Western Australian honey brand known for bringing independently lab-tested, single-origin honeys to the UAE market, has confirmed the availability of selected products at Jones the Grocer — the gourmet food institution that has been a cornerstone of UAE food culture since 2009.The partnership marks a significant step for Australian Wildflower, placing its products alongside the world-class artisan food selection that Jones the Grocer has long been known for. Initially available across five flagship locations - Al Mamoura, Muneera, Khalidiyah, Al Raha in Abu Dhabi and Al Manara in Dubai - the range introduces UAE consumers to a honey that has built a loyal following across the region for its remarkable combination of smooth flavour and verifiable bioactive potency.**The Honey That Locals Are Already Searching For**At the centre of the Jones the Grocer launch is Australian Wildflower's Dwutta Honey - more widely known by its common name, Blackbutt honey - harvested from the nectar of *Eucalyptus todtiana* trees that grow along the pristine coastal heathlands of Western Australia.It is the brand's best-selling product in the UAE, and it is not difficult to understand why.Dwutta honey has a texture and flavour that feels instinctively familiar to UAE palates. Its smooth, rich warmth - notes of dark molasses and roasted coffee with a gentle sweetness - echoes qualities that regional consumers associate with revered local varieties including Sidr and Sumar honey. Where those honeys are cherished for generations of use in Emirati and broader Gulf tradition. Dwutta brings those same sensory qualities with an entirely new origin story: a world away in the biodiverse forests of Australia's southwest, extracted by third-generation beekeepers using cold-pressing methods that preserve every active compound from hive to jar.** Verified, Not Just Claimed **What sets Australian Wildflower apart from the crowded UAE honey market is its commitment to published laboratory data. Every batch of Dwutta honey is independently tested by ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratories - the same certification standard used for Manuka honey - with results including Total Activity (TA) rating, antioxidant capacity by DPPH assay, and glyphosate residue confirmation. The data is published online and traceable to the batch number on each jar.Two products from the Dwutta range are available at Jones the Grocer. The TA15+ rating is the entry to the bioactive range - a verified level of antimicrobial and antioxidant activity that places it firmly in the premium bioactive category. The TA35+ rating is the single best batch of the harvest."We've always believed that UAE consumers deserve the same transparency that drives purchasing decisions in premium markets worldwide," said Natalie Bussau, founder of Australian Wildflower. "Jones the Grocer is the ideal home for our products - a space where quality is assumed and customers come specifically because they want to know the story behind what they're buying."**A Bestseller Among Men**Dwutta honey has emerged as the most popular Australian Wildflower product among male customers in the UAE - a pattern consistent with broader regional awareness of Blackbutt honey's properties. Rich in polyphenols, flavonoids, and natural antioxidants, Dwutta has been traditionally associated with energy, vitality, and overall men's wellbeing. Its antioxidant profile supports the body's natural defences against oxidative stress - a factor increasingly recognised as central to long-term health and vigour.The honey's high bioactivity, combined with its smooth, approachable flavour, makes it equally suited to daily use - stirred into yoghurt, taken by the spoon, or spread simply on sourdough - and to the kind of considered gifting that Jones the Grocer customers often have in mind.**Available Now**The Jones the Grocer in-store range includes:- Australian Wildflower Single Origin **Raw Honey** 250g- Australian Wildflower Single Origin Raw **TA15+ Dwutta** Honey 250g- Australian Wildflower Single Origin Raw **TA35+ Dwutta** Honey 250g- Australian Wildflower Single Origin Raw **TA35+ Jarrah** Honey 250gAustralian Wildflower Honey is now available at:- **Jones the Grocer - Al Mamoura, Abu Dhabi:** Al Mamoura Building, Ground Floor 06/07, Building B, Corner of 4th Muroor & 15th Street.- **Jones the Grocer - Muneera, Abu Dhabi:** Etihad Airways Centre, East.- **Jones the Grocer - Khalidiyah, Abu Dhabi:** Pearl Plaza Tower, Ground Floor, Khalidiyah Street.- **Jones the Grocer - Al Raha, Abu Dhabi:** Gardens Plaza, Khalifa City, SW18.- **Jones the Grocer - Al Manara, Dubai:** Indigo Central 8, Al Manara, Sheikh Zayed Road.The full Australian Wildflower range - including Jarrah TA35+, Jarrah TA15+, Dwutta TA15+, Raw Honeycomb, and Native Blend Bee Pollen - is also available at the UAE Australian Wildflower Store , Noon.com and Amazon.ae.**About Australian Wildflower**Australian Wildflower is a female-founded premium honey brand dedicated to crafting rare, single-origin honeys from the forests of Western Australia. Backed by independent laboratory verification and ethical sourcing through third-generation beekeepers, the brand distributes across the UAE via Australian Gourmet Foods FZ LLC. All products are ESMA-registered and produced under Halal practices. For more information, visit australianwildflower.ae.**About Jones the Grocer**Founded in Sydney in 1996, Jones the Grocer is an internationally acclaimed gourmet food emporium combining artisan grocery, a walk-in cheese room, deli, and café. The brand entered the UAE in 2009 with its landmark Al Mamoura store in Abu Dhabi and now operates across 35+ locations globally, with a strong presence throughout the UAE and Middle East. For more information, visit jonesthegrocer.com.

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