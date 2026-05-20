Merch by GS Helps Brands Maximize Summer Event Impact with Strategic Promotional Products Houston

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As outdoor events, trade shows, and corporate gatherings return in full force this summer, Merch by GS, a leading Houston-based promotional products company, is helping businesses across the country strengthen brand visibility and customer engagement through high-quality, customized merchandise.With the summer event calendar filling rapidly — from industry expos and pop-up markets to outdoor festivals and corporate off-sites — brands are once again investing in tangible marketing strategies that go beyond the digital screen. Promotional products have proven to be one of the most enduring forms of brand communication, with research indicating that more than 80% of recipients keep branded items they receive, reinforcing brand recognition each time the product is used.Strategic Merchandise for Trade Shows and Live EventsTrade shows present one of the most competitive marketing environments businesses face. Merch by GS helps exhibitors cut through the noise with purposeful, audience-aligned giveaways that drive booth traffic and create lasting impressions. Popular summer-ready items include insulated tumblers, branded sunscreen kits, portable chargers, custom cooler bags, and branded umbrellas — products that deliver immediate utility and extended brand exposure."Businesses that treat their promotional merchandise strategy with the same seriousness as their digital marketing campaigns consistently see stronger returns," said a spokesperson for Merch by GS. "Our role is to help them find the right products for the right audience and get them there on time."Sustainability and Quality at the ForefrontGrowing demand for eco-conscious merchandise is reshaping the promotional products industry. Merch by GS actively guides clients toward sustainable options made from recycled or responsibly sourced materials, helping brands align their merchandise choices with their broader values — a move that resonates strongly with today's environmentally aware consumers and strengthens brand credibility.Expert Guidance from Planning to DeliveryMerch by GS distinguishes itself through a consultative approach: the company's team works directly with clients to understand their event goals, audience profile, and budget, then makes tailored product recommendations before managing the procurement process on the client's behalf. With fast turnaround times and a broad product catalogue spanning apparel, drinkware, tech accessories, bags, headwear, office tools, and more, the company serves businesses ranging from startups to Fortune 500 organizations.With custom orders often requiring several days to several weeks of lead time, Merch by GS advises businesses to begin summer event planning immediately to secure preferred products and avoid inventory shortfalls.About Merch by GSMerch by GS is a Houston, Texas-based promotional products company specializing in custom branded merchandise for trade shows, corporate events, employee gifts, and marketing campaigns. The company offers a curated product catalogue, expert recommendations, and end-to-end sourcing support with a 100% satisfaction guarantee.For more information, visit https://merchbygs.com

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