QUIVERS LAUNCHES BIGCOMMERCE RETAILER APP TO POWER LOCAL FULFILMENT
Connecting digital demand with in-store inventory, effortlessly
Built for modern retailers, the BigCommerce Retailer App delivers real-time inventory visibility and intelligent order routing, ensuring local stores remain central to the customer journey. Retailers can increase visibility through live inventory on brand store locators, drive foot traffic with Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS), and expand fulfilment capabilities with ship-from-store and local delivery options. The integration can be activated in under five minutes, with no ongoing maintenance required.
Learn more at https://www.quivers.com/bigcommerce.
As retail continues to evolve, the ability to seamlessly connect online discovery with local fulfilment has become essential. The BigCommerce Retailer App addresses this need by giving retailers access to actionable demand insights, helping them better understand what local customers are searching for and make more informed inventory decisions. As part of Quivers’ broader, platform-agnostic ecosystem, including integrations with Shopify, Celerant, and Lightspeed, the app enables retailers to scale omnichannel capabilities without adding operational complexity.
“Retailers shouldn’t have to choose between delivering great in-store experiences and competing online,” said Ruben CEO at Quivers. “With the BigCommerce Retailer App, we’re making it easier than ever for retailers to connect with high-intent shoppers, fulfil demand locally, and strengthen their role in the brand-to-consumer journey.”
About Quivers
Quivers is the unified commerce platform for the specialty retail ecosystem, powering collaborative commerce across the entire channel. The platform aligns brands, retailers, distributors, and reps with real-time sell-through data and a high-performance engine to drive wholesale growth, reduce channel conflict, and enable seamless omnichannel fulfilment.
Visit the Quivers Website
Bradley Stevenson
Quivers, Inc
bradley.stevenson@quivers.com
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