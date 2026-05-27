QUIVERS LAUNCHES BIGCOMMERCE RETAILER APP TO POWER LOCAL FULFILMENT

NOW LIVE: The Quivers Inventory Connect App Connecting digital demand with in-store inventory, effortlessly!

Connecting digital demand with in-store inventory, effortlessly

Retailers shouldn’t have to choose between in-store and online success. Our BigCommerce Retailer App helps connect shoppers with local retailers.” — Ruben, CEO at Quivers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quivers is proud to announce the launch of its BigCommerce Retailer App, the latest addition to its growing suite of Retail-Activated tools designed to unify digital demand with physical retail supply. The integration enables retailers to automatically sync in-store inventory with brand websites, placing products in front of high-intent shoppers at the moment they are ready to buy, all with a simple, “set-and-forget” setup.Built for modern retailers, the BigCommerce Retailer App delivers real-time inventory visibility and intelligent order routing, ensuring local stores remain central to the customer journey. Retailers can increase visibility through live inventory on brand store locators, drive foot traffic with Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS), and expand fulfilment capabilities with ship-from-store and local delivery options. The integration can be activated in under five minutes, with no ongoing maintenance required.Learn more at https://www.quivers.com/bigcommerce As retail continues to evolve, the ability to seamlessly connect online discovery with local fulfilment has become essential. The BigCommerce Retailer App addresses this need by giving retailers access to actionable demand insights, helping them better understand what local customers are searching for and make more informed inventory decisions. As part of Quivers’ broader, platform-agnostic ecosystem, including integrations with Shopify, Celerant, and Lightspeed, the app enables retailers to scale omnichannel capabilities without adding operational complexity.“Retailers shouldn’t have to choose between delivering great in-store experiences and competing online,” said Ruben CEO at Quivers. “With the BigCommerce Retailer App, we’re making it easier than ever for retailers to connect with high-intent shoppers, fulfil demand locally, and strengthen their role in the brand-to-consumer journey.”About QuiversQuivers is the unified commerce platform for the specialty retail ecosystem, powering collaborative commerce across the entire channel. The platform aligns brands, retailers, distributors, and reps with real-time sell-through data and a high-performance engine to drive wholesale growth, reduce channel conflict, and enable seamless omnichannel fulfilment.

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