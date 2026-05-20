Teton Excursions Opens 2026 Season With Expanded Private Wildlife Tour Lineup for Yellowstone and Grand Teton

A Teton Excursions private tour group at Grand Prismatic Spring in the rain, Yellowstone National Park. Good Times, smiles and rain ponchos provided. A multi-family group of friends on a private Teton Excursions tour at the Yellowstone National Park entrance sign. A private Teton Excursions family tour at Artist Point overlooking the Lower Falls and the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone, Yellowstone National Park.

Jackson Hole's Master Naturalist-owned private wildlife tour company expands its 2026 lineup with day tours, multi-day itineraries, and the Bozeman expedition

Most families assume private means expensive. When they do the math on four or more people, the per-person cost matches a shared tour. Except everything about the experience is different.” — Aaron Bailey, Owner, Teton Excursions

JACKSON HOLE, WY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teton Excursions, a private wildlife tour company based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, has opened its 2026 season with an expanded lineup of private tours covering Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park. The company, which has now completed more than 1,400 private tours and earned more than 450 combined five-star reviews on Google and TripAdvisor, is introducing its new 4-Day Bozeman to Jackson Tour alongside its established day tour and multi-day offerings.

Teton Excursions is the only private wildlife tour company in Yellowstone and Grand Teton where the owners are University of Wyoming certified Master Naturalists, every tour is 100 percent private, and every guest gets a trusted local who handles whatever planning they need and makes sure the trip goes right.

The 2026 Tour Lineup

The 2026 season features the Complete Yellowstone Day Tour, the Complete Grand Teton Private Tour, the 2-Day Upper and Lower Loop Yellowstone Tour, and the flagship 3-Day Grand Teton and Yellowstone Itinerary. New for 2026, the 4-Day Bozeman to Jackson Tour offers a private guided journey from Bozeman, Montana through Yellowstone National Park, ending in Jackson Hole. Every itinerary is a starting point; families routinely extend, combine, or redirect tours mid-trip, and Teton Excursions builds the logistics around them rather than the other way around. Every tour is fully private, built around the group's pace, and led by guides trained by Master Naturalists. All tours operate in late-model custom high-roof Ford Transits equipped with Vortex optics and Digiscope adapters for wildlife viewing.

A Pricing Model Built Around Privacy

Unlike shared tours that charge the same per-person rate regardless of group size, Teton Excursions prices by the private group. A base rate covers parties of up to four, and the per-person cost decreases with each additional guest. For families and groups of four or more, the per-person cost of a fully private Teton Excursions tour is comparable to, and often less than, a shared group tour. The difference is that there are no strangers in the van, no fixed schedule, and no compromises on where the group goes or how long they stay. Guests consistently arrive expecting a luxury splurge and leave describing the experience as worth every penny.

"So many hidden benefits," wrote Wendy K. in a five-star Google review. "Parking was so bad in many of the popular places, we wouldn't have been able to see things if not for Teton Excursions. This boutique excursion company is worth every penny. Well before our visit Aaron and Emily recommended hotels and restaurants. We would not have known about the best property in Jackson, absent their recommendation."

Built for Every Guest in the Group

Teton Excursions has built a reputation as the private tour company that works for everyone in the van, from ages three to eighty-plus. Multi-generational families represent a significant and growing share of the company's guests, drawn by the ability to keep grandparents, parents, and children equally engaged across a full day in the parks.

"Our family of 14 people had an absolutely amazing day," wrote David Hanlan in a five-star Google review. "His knowledge, personality and passion was infectious and we all had a great time."

"My multigenerational family — grandparents, mid-lifers, and kids — enjoyed a very well curated trip," wrote Reena Brilliot. "Aaron was very attentive to my mom, who had mobility challenges, and gave extra attention to my dad. He engaged everyone so no one felt left out."

The depth of the experience has produced a rare result in the tour industry: guests who come back. Multiple families have now completed two and three separate private tours with the company, returning to explore new areas of the ecosystem each time.

Emily Lucas handles all guest communication personally. From the first inquiry, Emily works directly with each family to structure their time, recommend lodging, and build the trip around how they actually travel. By the time guests arrive in Jackson Hole, the planning is done.

Teton Excursions runs a maximum of three private tours per day to preserve the quality of every experience. Families planning private Yellowstone and Grand Teton tours can reach the company at tetonexcursions.com or by calling 307-231-4697. Booking direct ensures the lowest available price and immediate access to Aaron and Emily for pre-trip planning.

About Teton Excursions

Teton Excursions is a family-owned private guided tour company based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Owners Aaron Bailey and Emily Lucas hold University of Wyoming Master Naturalist certification, University of Wyoming Outdoor Guide certification, and Leave No Trace certification. Emily Lucas holds a Wyoming teaching certificate with six years of classroom experience. More than 1,400 private tours completed. The company holds National Park Service Commercial Use Authorizations in Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park. More than 450 combined five-star reviews on Google and TripAdvisor. Tours depart from Jackson Hole, Teton Village, and West Yellowstone, with the new Bozeman to Jackson multi-day tour originating in Bozeman, Montana. More information is available at tetonexcursions.com.

Finding the Secret Marmot Spot | Grand Teton Private Wildlife Tour | Teton Excursions

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