Rachel DelDuca Celebrates Seven Years of ThreeBestRated® Recognition, Reflecting a Career Built on Trust and Client Care

Rachel DelDuca

Rachel DelDuca

My clients love my low-pressure approach, and I strive to make the buying and selling process fun, easy, and stress-free for them. ”
— Rachel
NIAGARA FALLS, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rachel DelDuca, a respected real estate professional with RE/MAX Niagara, has once again been recognized by ThreeBestRated® as one of the top real estate agents serving the Niagara Region. This marks her seventh consecutive year earning this prestigious distinction, a remarkable milestone that speaks volumes about her unwavering commitment to client service, community service, and professional integrity.

Born and raised in the Niagara Region, Rachel DelDuca has built a reputation over the past two decades that clients count on. As a dedicated real estate agent, her work has consistently centered on a core value: putting clients first.

More Than Two Decades: A Legacy of Service

Rachel believes that real estate goes beyond transactions; it is about clients, lifestyle and ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish. Her approach is grounded in understanding each client’s goals and guiding them with clarity and care, whether they are buying their first home, selling a long-time property, or making an investment.

With a range of professional certifications, including staging, negotiation, Homes with Diversity, and Certified Senior Real Estate Specialist, Rachel offers tailored guidance to meet the unique needs of every client. She has experience selling a wide range of properties, including starter homes, high-end homes, investment properties, and condos. Her experience allows her to confidently support buyers and sellers through every stage of the real estate journey, ensuring they feel informed, comfortable, and empowered in their decisions.

What truly sets Rachel apart is her unwavering dedication to client care. She prioritizes open communication, attention to detail, and a steady presence throughout each transaction. She takes pride in creating a positive and supportive experience, always striving to achieve better results while making the process as seamless as possible.

Rachel said, “My clients love my low-pressure approach, and I strive to make the buying and selling process fun, easy, and stress-free for them.”

Looking ahead, Rachel DelDuca remains grateful for the opportunity to help individuals and families achieve their real estate goals and looks forward to continuing to make a meaningful impact in the Niagara Region.

Rachel DelDuca extends her service to Niagara Falls, Niagara on the Lake, St. Catharines, Thorold, Port Colborne, Welland and Stevensville. For more information, visit delducashomes.com.

Rachel DelDuca
Remax Niagara Realty
+1 9053511577
rdelduca@cogeco.ca
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Rachel DelDuca Celebrates Seven Years of ThreeBestRated® Recognition, Reflecting a Career Built on Trust and Client Care

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Contact
Rachel DelDuca
Remax Niagara Realty
+1 9053511577 rdelduca@cogeco.ca
Company/Organization
ThreeBestRatedⓇ
311 RANCH ROAD 620 S STE 211
AUSTIN, Texas, 78734-4776
United States
+1 833-488-6888
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About

ThreeBestRated® was created in 2014 with the simple goal of finding the top 3 local businesses, professionals, restaurants, health care providers, and everything in-between, in any city. Every business is meticulously handpicked by our employees. We check business’s reputation, history, complaints, ratings, proximity, satisfaction, trust, cost, general excellence, reviews, and more, using our 50-Point Inspection. We only display businesses that are verified by our employees. Other places will call this “hard work” and “unnecessary”. We call it “due diligence” and “the right thing to do”. Our website is updated on a regular basis for quality and the latest business information. ThreeBestRated® has the honor of helping 4.5 million customers every month find the best businesses in any city – without any effort!

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