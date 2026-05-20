2025 Award Winner Rising Tide Builders Earns Eight Nominations for Jacksonville's 2026 Best of Bold City Awards

Following a standout 2025, Rising Tide Builders returns with eight nominations in Jacksonville's community awards.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jacksonville contractor builds on award-winning momentum just four years after founding Rising Tide Builders , a rapidly growing construction and remodeling company serving Northeast Florida, has been nominated across eight categories in the 2026 Best of Bold City Community's Choice Awards, presented by Jacksonville.com and The Florida Times-Union.Rising Tide was nominated for best in the following categories:Backyard Construction CompanyBasement/Foundation/Water Proofing Service CompanyBathroom/Kitchen Design/Remodeling CompanyGutter Company, Home BuilderHome Repair/Remodeling CompanyPainting Company andRoofing CompanyThe recognition builds on a landmark 2025, when Rising Tide Builders was named the Best of Bold City Winner for Basement/Foundation/Water Proofing Service Company and earned Finalist honors in four additional categories:Roofing CompanyPainting CompanyHome Repair/Remodeling Company andBathroom/Kitchen Design/Remodeling CompanyThe results demonstrate the Rising Tide’s consistent commitment to quality and remarkable traction in and around Jacksonville and Duval County for a four-year-old company."This nomination means a lot to our team," said Rob Daily, President of Rising Tide Builders. "We've worked hard to build a company that homeowners can trust. To be recognized by the community so early in our journey is incredibly rewarding."Rising Tide Builders serves Jacksonville, Duval, St. Johns, Clay County, and surrounding areas , offering roofing, custom home construction, bathroom and kitchen remodeling, painting, gutters, and waterproofing services. The company was founded on the principles of honest communication, detailed estimates, and executing every project safely and on time.Voting for 2026 Best of Bold City Community's Choice Awards finalists opens May 11 and runs through May 25, 2026. Jacksonville-area residents can cast their votes at yourchoiceawards.com/boldcity once the voting window opens.For more information about Rising Tide Builders, visit https://risingtidebuilders.com/ or call (904) 469-0888.

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