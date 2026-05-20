Cornerstone Marketing Agency and RJH Consulting Partner for Law Firm AI Visibility

Strategic referral partnership positions law firms to win inside AI-driven search platforms including ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornerstone Marketing Agency, the Louisiana-based AI Visibility and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) firm founded by Tabitha Starkey, and RJH Consulting, a national law firm consulting practice led by Krystal Champlin-Gerage, today announced a strategic referral partnership designed to give law firms a measurable advantage as legal consumers shift toward AI-driven search and recommendation systems.The partnership formalizes a working relationship between two firms that already specialize in growing modern law practices. RJH Consulting, trusted by more than 250 law firms across the United States and Canada, will introduce qualified firms to Cornerstone Marketing Agency for Answer Engine Optimization, AI Visibility, and digital authority services. Cornerstone Marketing Agency will handle all sales conversations, onboarding, fulfillment, and reporting.“AI search behavior is fundamentally changing how potential clients discover attorneys,” said Tabitha Starkey, Founder of Cornerstone Marketing Agency. “Most law firms are still focused only on traditional SEO while ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity are quietly becoming the front door for legal decisions. We’re not just helping firms rank. We’re helping firms become retrievable, recommendable, and trusted inside AI systems. Partnering with RJH Consulting gives forward-thinking law firms a clear path to move first.”“Running a law firm is two jobs: practicing law and running a business,” said Krystal Champlin-Gerage, Owner of RJH Consulting. “Our role is to build the operational foundation that lets a firm scale. Cornerstone Marketing Agency builds the visibility layer that ensures the right clients can actually find that firm in the platforms they’re now searching. Our clients deserve advisors who understand where the legal market is going, and this partnership ensures they have direct access to one of the few specialists in the country focused entirely on AI Visibility for law.”Why the Partnership MattersIndustry data shows that 77 percent of consumers are already using AI-assisted search tools to find businesses, services, and professional recommendations, including attorneys. Yet most law firms have no Answer Engine Optimization strategy in place, leaving valuable citation opportunities open to competitors who move first.The partnership pairs RJH Consulting’s operational and leadership expertise with Cornerstone Marketing Agency’s proprietary AEO infrastructure: structured data schema, entity authority signals, citation tracking, and authority content engineered for AI extraction across the four major AI platforms. Engagements include Cornerstone Marketing Agency’s Signature Engagement, a complete AEO Foundation Build delivered in 30 days, followed by ongoing monthly optimization that tracks AI citation performance across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, and Perplexity.About Cornerstone Marketing AgencyFounded in 2017 and based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Cornerstone Marketing Agency is an AI Visibility and Answer Engine Optimization firm specializing in helping law firms and service-based businesses become discoverable, recommendable, and citable inside AI-driven search platforms. Founder Tabitha Starkey is a 2026 Global Recognition Award winner in AI Visibility and Marketing Innovation and a Registered Press Member with the International Press Association. Learn more at cornerstone-marketing.agency About RJH ConsultingRJH Consulting is a boutique law firm consulting practice trusted by more than 250 law firms across the United States and Canada. The firm provides law firm management consulting, Fractional COO services, executive coaching for attorneys, and operational strategy across personal injury, criminal, family, estate planning, social security, and solo and small firm practice areas. Led by Owner Krystal Champlin-Gerage, RJH Consulting brings over 60 years of combined legal operations expertise. Learn more at rjhconsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.