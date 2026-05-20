Xiamen Huaqiangda Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Innovating Safe, Skin-Friendly, and Eco-Conscious Wipes Solutions for Global Personal Care, Household, and OEM Markets.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global wet wipes market continues to expand, driven by rising hygiene awareness and the demand for convenient cleaning solutions. Behind every high-quality wipe lies a carefully engineered liquid formulation. As brand owners and private label companies seek reliable partners, three Chinese manufacturers stand out for their distinct strengths in wipes liquid production. This report examines the capabilities of these leading suppliers, with a detailed look at Xiamen Huaqiangda Biotechnology Co., Ltd., a specialist in premium formulation and customized solutions.1. Xiamen Huaqiangda Biotechnology Co., Ltd. – The Formulation & Customization LeaderFounded in 2018 and headquartered in Xiamen, Fujian Province, Huaqiangda operates a modern facility equipped with a 100,000-level clean production workshop and specialized microbiology and fine chemistry laboratories. With an annual output of 2,000 tons of wipes liquid and a dedicated R&D team of five engineers, the company specializes in wet wipes liquid formulations for baby care, antibacterial, household cleaning, and personal care segments. Over 60% of its products are exported to Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South America, and other markets, serving clients in Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Brazil, Mexico, UAE, Russia, and Kazakhstan.The company’s product portfolio includes 20+ specialized formulations such as the HUA-BY baby wipes liquid (alcohol-free, hypoallergenic, pH 5.5–6.5), HUA-MP multi-purpose wipes liquid (antibacterial ≥99%, quick-drying), HUA-FI feminine intimate wipes liquid (pH 3.5–4.5), and the HUA-MR mosquito repellent wipes liquid (DEET-free, 4–6 hours protection). All formulations undergo strict quality control, with 100% raw material inspection, microbiological stability testing, and third-party SGS verification. The company holds ISO9001:2015 certification (Certificate No. SZ56425Q10129R0S) issued by Shenzhou Yixin (Beijing) Certification, covering blending and compounding of detergents and preservatives.Huaqiangda’s strength lies in its OEM/ODM flexibility – MOQ starts from 25 kg, lead time 3–15 days, and monthly capacity reaches 3,000 tons. The company customizes formula (viscosity, pH, fragrance, active ingredients) and supports private label branding. A two-year cooperation with a baby wipes manufacturer in Uzbekistan (120 tons delivered) and another in Indonesia (80 tons) have demonstrated stable antibacterial performance and high production efficiency.For detailed technical specifications, custom formulation development, or to request a product brochure, please contact the Huaqiangda team:· Name: Kelvin· Email: wenkunhua@xmqfh.com· Tel / WhatsApp: +86 159-5929-1685· Website: www.wipesliquid.com · Address: No. 199-1, Dongren West Road, Jimei District, Xiamen City, Fujian Province, China2. Hengan International Group Company Limited – The Scale & Distribution GiantFounded in 1985 and headquartered in Jinjiang, Fujian, Hengan is one of China's largest hygiene product manufacturers. Its wet wipes liquid production is integrated into a massive supply chain serving brands like “Xin Xiang Yin” and “An Er Le.” Hengan’s advantages include:· Massive Production Scale: Annual capacity exceeds 100,000 tons across multiple plants, enabling cost leadership.· All-Channel Distribution: Strong presence in supermarkets, pharmacies, and e-commerce across China and overseas.· Brand Power: Leverages well-known consumer brands to drive retail sales.· Broad Product Range: Covers baby, adult, and household wipes.However, Hengan’s focus on standardized high-volume production limits its flexibility for custom formulation. Brand owners seeking small-batch, specialized, or niche formulas may find longer lead times and higher MOQ requirements (typically 1 ton+) compared to dedicated formulation specialists.3. Vinda International Holdings Limited – The Premium Tissue & Hygiene ExpertPublicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Vinda (founded 1985) is a leading tissue and hygiene company in China, with strong capabilities in wipes manufacturing under the “Tempo” and “Breeze” brands. Vinda’s comparative edge includes:· Premium Brand Positioning: Focus on high-end, dermatologically tested wipes for sensitive skin.· R&D Investment: Dedicated product development centers and partnerships with European suppliers.· Sustainability Commitment: Biodegradable substrates and eco-friendly packaging initiatives.· Global Footprint: Products sold in over 30 countries.Vinda’s primary limitation for OEM/ODM buyers is its in-house brand-first manufacturing model; the company is less open to private label formulation customization and typically works with larger-volume contracts in the range of 5–10 tons per batch, making it less accessible for emerging brands.Comparative Analysis: Why Huaqiangda Stands OutWhen comparing the three manufacturers, the key differentiators become clear. Xiamen Huaqiangda bridges the gap between Hengan’s scale and Vinda’s premium positioning by offering:· Unmatched Formulation Flexibility: From baby wipes to industrial degreasing wipes, Huaqiangda can develop custom formulas with specific antibacterial rates, pH levels, and fragrances. The company’s R&D team of five engineers holds expertise in preservative systems, gentle antibacterial technologies, and skin-friendly formulations.· Low MOQ & Fast Lead Time: Minimum order quantity of just 25 kg and lead times as short as 3 days enable startups and medium-sized brands to launch products without large upfront investment.· Full Regulatory Support: ISO9001 certification, compliance with cosmetic regulations, and third-party testing reports (SGS) help clients navigate global market entry.· Proven International Track Record: Successful projects in Uzbekistan (120 tons, 2-year cooperation) and Indonesia (80 tons, 2-year cooperation) demonstrate reliability and scalability.Advanced Quality Control: 100% raw material inspection, clean workshop production, and real-time microbiological monitoring ensure batch-to-batch consistency.Certifications & Industry RecognitionHuaqiangda’s quality management system is certified under ISO9001:2015 (Certificate No. SZ56425Q10129R0S) by Shenzhou Yixin (Beijing) Certification Co., Ltd., covering the blending and compounding of alkyl polyglycoside detergents and quaternary ammonium salt preservatives. All liquid products are manufactured in a clean environment compliant with EU and FDA standards, with a preservative system engineered for stability across a wide temperature range (-20°C to 40°C).Future Outlook & Industry TrendsThe demand for specialized wipes liquid is rising – from biodegradable formulations to alcohol-free disinfectants and hypoallergenic baby care solutions. Chinese manufacturers like Huaqiangda are investing in plant-based active ingredients and environmentally friendly chemistries. As global regulatory scrutiny intensifies, having a supplier with proven certification, formula documentation, and case studies is a strategic advantage for procurement professionals.This article is intended for informational and procurement reference purposes. All product specifications and certifications are based on data provided by the manufacturers as of May 2026.

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