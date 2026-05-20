Education 2.0 Conference’s Leadership Articulates Vision For Global Learning In An Exclusive Interview With Local Living

Education 2.0 Conference’s leaders discussed cross-sector engagement and future-focused events in a feature by Local Living after their Las Vegas 2026 Edition.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imran Ali , Co-chair, and Jatin Sidhu , Director of The 2.0 Conferences, were featured in an exclusive interview with Local Living, where they discussed the successful completion of the Las Vegas Edition, held from April 7–9, 2026, at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, USA. During the discussion, the leadership team outlined their evolving direction, participant selection approach, cross-sector engagement, and how future editions are being shaped in response to emerging global developments in learning and innovation.Add video: https://news3lv.com/features/local-living/global-networking-reimagined The interview, which reached a national audience via NBC and CW, highlighted the organization’s successful trajectory in scaling its multi-sector presence. The Education 2.0 Conference is committed to expanding its impact through dialogue-driven engagement, ensuring that meaningful academic collaboration remains central across all upcoming editions.Serving as a global platform for educational dialogue, this education event brings together educators, academic leaders, and industry professionals to exchange ideas, share insights, and advance educational practice.Demonstrating this vision, the Education 2.0 Conference attracted a diverse global audience from the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Illinois Chicago, San Diego State University, UNSW Sydney, and several other institutions. Over the three-day event, attendees engaged in keynote sessions, panel discussions, and fireside chats that addressed evolving trends, institutional challenges, and opportunities for collaboration within the learning space.In addition to formal sessions, networking remained a central aspect of the education conference. Curated interactions, informal meetups, and interactive formats were integrated throughout the agenda, enabling participants to exchange ideas beyond structured discussions and build meaningful professional connections.Reflecting on the broader purpose behind the conference series, Imran Ali, Co-chair of The 2.0 Conferences, shared, “The long-term vision is simple: to connect the world’s most influential hubs and create a space where conversations don’t just inspire but actually lead to outcomes as well.”Further emphasizing this mission, Jatin Sidhu, Director of The 2.0 Conferences, shared, “What makes the vision behind The 2.0 Conferences powerful is its scale. We are not limited to one geography or one sector. We are bringing together healthcare, technology, education, leadership, and entrepreneurship under one ecosystem.”These perspectives reflected the organization’s broader emphasis on creating a collaborative environment that encourages interaction across industries and global professional communities.Looking ahead, upcoming editions of the Education 2.0 Conference are scheduled to take place in Singapore (Marina Bay Sands, December 2–4, 2026), Dubai (InterContinental DFC, December 8–10, 2026), and Las Vegas (Bellagio Hotel & Casino, April 27–29, 2027). These editions continue to build on the established format, with a strong focus on dialogue, collaboration, and participation from diverse stakeholders across the global learning community.About Education 2.0 ConferenceThe Education 2.0 Conference is a 3-day event that brings together professionals from across the learning ecosystem, including educators, academic leaders, and innovators. Designed as a platform for knowledge exchange and professional interaction, the three-day education conference highlights key developments in teaching practices, digital learning, institutional leadership, and student engagement. Through a combination of keynote sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities, the Education 2.0 Conference aims to encourage meaningful conversations and collaboration among participants. To learn more about this education conference, feel free to visit www.education2conf.com

Reimagining Global Networking With The 2.0 Conferences

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