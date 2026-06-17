REGAL estate Spotlights No-Drill Magnetic Door Shades Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

QuickInsta ® MagMount Top Down Bottom Up Door Shades feature no-drill magnetic installation designed for modern entry doors.

The QuickInsta® series features no-drill installation solutions, including MagMount magnetic door shades designed for flexible privacy and modern glass doors.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REGAL estate, a brand focused on DIY-friendly window and door treatments, today announced the upcoming Amazon Prime Day availability of its QuickInstaMagMount Top Down Bottom Up Door Shades — a modern no-drill solution designed to simplify light control and privacy for everyday living.Designed for renters and modern homeowners, the QuickInstaMagMount system attaches directly to steel doors in seconds — eliminating the need for screws, tools, or permanent hardware.The product is designed for modern entryways, patio doors, and French doors, featuring a Top Down Bottom Up operating system that allows users to balance daylight, visibility, and privacy with more flexibility throughout the day.Key Features Include:• No-drill, high-strength magnetic installation for steel doors• Top Down Bottom Up light and privacy control• Cordless design for a cleaner, safer everyday setup• Honeycomb cellular fabric designed to soften light, reduce heat transfer, and help minimize outside noise• Modern neutral styling designed for contemporary interiors• 100% recycled fiber fabric“QuickInstaMagMount was designed to simplify everyday privacy and light control while helping people create calmer, more functional spaces.”The company also confirmed that the product will be included in its upcoming Amazon Prime Day event running June 23–26, with shoppers able to receive 15% off during the limited-time promotion exclusively on Amazon.Amazon Storefront: amazon.com/stores/REGAL-estate About REGAL estateREGAL estate designs DIY-friendly window and door treatments Through its QuickInstaseries — including magnetic and adhesive mounting solutions — the company develops intuitive, easy-install no-drill products designed for adaptable privacy, daylight management, and contemporary living. The company also plans to expand the QuickInstalineup with the upcoming launch of its TensionLock installation system, a tension-based mounting solution designed to secure shades in place without drilling or permanent hardware.

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