GladGirl Highlights Shift Toward LashLifts, Brow Lamination, and Multi Service Appointments

Alternative Lash & Brow Services

Multi service appointments and lower maintenance options are driving growth for today’s lash professionals

Clients aren’t disappearing, they’re evolving. The artists who are growing are the ones evolving with them, expanding their services and giving clients more ways to stay consistent.” — Brian Greene - Founder & CEO, GladGirl

NORTHRIDGE, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As client preferences continue to evolve, lash artists are expanding beyond extensions to build more flexible and profitable service offerings.GladGirl is observing a clear shift across the professional beauty industry. Artists who offer a broader range of services, including LashLift, Brow Lamination, Tinting, and Waxing , are increasing both client retention and overall appointment value.Rather than relying on lash extensions alone, many professionals are creating multi service appointments that deliver complete results in a single visit. This approach enhances the client experience while giving artists more ways to serve clients based on their preferences and lifestyle.“Clients aren’t disappearing, they’re evolving. The artists who are growing are the ones evolving with them, expanding their services and giving clients more ways to stay consistent,” said Brian Greene - Founder & CEO, GladGirl.Offering services like LashLift and Tint allows artists to provide options that complement extensions or serve as an alternative for clients seeking a lower maintenance routine, while still delivering polished, results driven outcomes.GladGirl continues to support working artists with professional grade systems designed for real appointments, helping them expand their offerings and build long term, sustainable businesses.About GladGirlGladGirl is a professional beauty brand dedicated to supporting working lash and brow artists with high performance products and systems designed for real world use. Trusted by professionals for over 45 years, GladGirl is known for its industry defining LashLift system and continues to provide tools and education that help professionals grow their services, build loyal client bases, and deliver consistent, results driven outcomes.Available now at www.gladgirl.com

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