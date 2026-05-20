InTouch POS Selects VOICEplug AI as Exclusive Voice AI Partner for Pizza Restaurant Operators Nationwide

InTouch POS names VOICEplug AI its exclusive Voice AI partner, bringing pizza-specialist AI ordering to thousands of restaurants with up to 60% labor savings.

VOICEplug AI’s PizzaVOICE integrated with InTouch delivers a faster, more accurate ordering experience that reflects our quality.” — John Ferdinandi, President & CEO of Milano Restaurants International

SILICON VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOICEplug AI , a provider of Voice AI solutions for restaurants with integrations across more than 80 POS, loyalty, payment, and restaurant technology systems, and InTouch POS , one of the industry’s most trusted restaurant technology platforms since 1990, today announced a strategic partnership. InTouch POS has designated VOICEplug AI as its exclusive Voice AI solution for its network of thousands of restaurant operators — bringing together two purpose-built platforms to deliver a fully connected restaurant experience, from customer interaction to kitchen execution.The partnership followed a competitive evaluation in which InTouch reviewed multiple Voice AI providers before selecting VOICEplug AI. The decision was driven by the quality of the technology, the team’s deep restaurant expertise, and — critically — PizzaVOICE ’s ability to handle the unique complexity of pizza ordering: half-and-half toppings, build-your-own combinations, multi-size configurations, combo orders, and coupon applications at high call volumes. Unlike general-purpose voice platforms, PizzaVOICE was engineered specifically for pizzeria workflows.“We looked at a number of Voice AI solutions, and what set VOICEplug AI apart was their understanding of pizza,” said Dean Kashefi, President of InTouch POS. “Their team genuinely knows how pizza operations work and what operators need to run their kitchens efficiently. InTouch customers now have a voice AI solution built for their world — we believe this will be transformative for our network.”The integrated solution automates the complete ordering journey: VOICEplug AI captures phone orders, text and WhatsApp orders, and table reservations, flowing them directly into InTouch’s POS and kitchen display system with no manual re-entry. Operators have reported up to 60% reduction in labor cost per order, higher conversion rates, and increased average ticket size through VOICEplug AI’s intelligent upselling. InTouch’s centralized menu management ensures pricing and availability stay accurate across every location in real time.“InTouch’s 35-year track record earns a trust that is rare in this industry,” said Jay Ruparel, CEO of VOICEplug AI. “This partnership closes the loop — InTouch runs everything inside the four walls; PizzaVOICE handles everything before a guest walks in. When they connect seamlessly, operators get a restaurant that runs itself from the first customer call to the moment the order lands in the kitchen. We’re proud InTouch has chosen VOICEplug AI as their exclusive Voice AI partner.”Already Live: Me-n’Ed’s PizzeriasMe-n’Ed’s Pizzerias — a California icon founded in 1958, operating about 60 locations throughout the Central Valley and Northern California, and a California Restaurant Association Lifetime Achievement Award recipient — has successfully deployed the integrated solution, modernizing phone ordering while maintaining the hospitality standards that have defined the brand for over six decades.“Our guests have always held us to a high standard — including how we answer the phone,” said John Ferdinandi, President & CEO of Milano Restaurants International, parent company of Me-n’Ed’s Pizzerias. “VOICEplug AI’s PizzaVOICE integrated with InTouch delivers a faster, more accurate ordering experience that reflects our quality. Our team can now focus on the floor and the kitchen, knowing the phones are handled. It gets out of the way and makes the operation better.”InTouch’s decision to commit exclusively to VOICEplug AI — integrated at the POS layer, connected to menu data, kitchen systems, loyalty, and payments in real time — signals how Voice AI is maturing from a point solution to essential restaurant infrastructure. The integrated platform is available now to all InTouch customers. Request a demonstration at voiceplug.ai or call (650) 918-6100.###About InTouch POSFounded in 1990, InTouch POS is one of the restaurant industry’s most established technology platforms, serving QSR, delivery, table service, and pizza operators across North America with a full suite including POS, KDS, online ordering, menu management, loyalty programs, and enterprise reporting. www.intouchpos.com | (800) 777-8202About VOICEplug AIVOICEplug AI provides Voice AI solutions for restaurants, with a portfolio including PizzaVOICE, Phone Ordering AI, DriveThru AI, Text and WhatsApp Ordering, and ReserveVOICE. The platform integrates with 80+ restaurant technology systems and enables operators to capture every order, reduce labor costs by up to 60%, and deliver a consistent guest experience at scale. www.voiceplug.ai | (650) 918-6100About Me-n’Ed’s PizzeriasFounded in 1958 in Fresno, California, Me-n’Ed’s is one of California’s most iconic pizza chains, operated by Milano Restaurants International. A California Restaurant Association Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Me-n’Ed’s serves about 60 locations offering dine-in, takeout, and delivery. www.meneds.com

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