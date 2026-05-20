Highway Troubadour: Rock Star Truck Driver Blends Open Road Adventures with Soulful Songwriting

Rock & Roll Out Album Cover 2 Kurt in the Truck Rock Star Truck Driver Banner

Rock & Roll Out has been released worldwide and people are loving every little bit of it. Story telling by words and music at its finest.

Real Music from a real trucker straight from the road. You won't find a more authentic storyteller who has a way with words and can weave those words into music that multiplies feelings and emotions.” — Premier Musician

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a unique fusion of grit and melody, the songwriter known as " Rock Star Truck Driver ," is captivating the listener with his compelling blend of country rock, folk rock, and Americana music. Born in California and named Kurtis by his mother, Kurt is breaking the mold of traditional artists. He crafts heartfelt narratives and powerful anthems from the driver's seat of a tractor-trailer, bringing a fresh, authentic voice to the music scene. Kurt recently lost his mother Dianna and would like to dedicate this album to her memory. He is reclaiming the name she gave him at birth and using it as his pen name in his creative endeavors to further honor her. From this moment forward, he will be known creatively as Kurt the Rock Star Truck Driver.With thousands of miles of American highways as his muse, Kurt's music is deeply rooted in the experiences and values of the trucking community – patriotism, a sense of home, the vast geography of the nation, and an innate knack for storytelling. His debut album, Rock & Roll Out, delivers raw, unfiltered stories from the road, resonating with anyone who has ever chased a dream or felt the pull of the open highway. He also owns and rides a Harley on home time. He calls it “wind therapy.” You will hear and see things about that at his website and on his social media. Kurt has a Facebook page with over 37 Thousand followers. He also has a brand new fan club at Facebook which already has over one thousand members. People can join that for free. https://www.facebook.com/groups/2084000635716085 "My truck isn't just my workplace; it's my studio, my inspiration, and my connection to the heart of America," says Kurt. "Every mile, every sunrise, every conversation at a truck stop – it all feeds into the songs. I want to share the untold stories of the road, the struggles, the triumphs, and the unwavering spirit of the men and women who keep this country moving."Kurt’s journey from the cab to the Harley offers a compelling narrative that stands out in today's crowded music landscape. His dedication to both his craft and his profession embodies the true spirit of a modern-day troubadour, earning him a loyal following within both the music and trucking-Harley Davidson communities. He is a creator of music, a word smith, a silver smith, and loves to create songs that tell vivid stories. He is college educated and is a wonderful chef. The man’s got skills.Key Themes in Kurt's Music:•Life on the Road: Authentic tales of long hauls, scenic routes, and the solitude and camaraderie of trucking.•Home and Family: The bittersweet longing for loved ones and the comfort of returning home.•American Spirit: Songs celebrating the resilience, hard work, and diverse landscapes of the United States.•Storytelling: Rich, narrative-driven lyrics that paint vivid pictures of characters and experiences encountered along the way.Rock & Roll Out was released on March 17, 2026 and is available on all major streaming platforms including YouTube Album Tracks:1. Rock & Roll Out;2. I’m Not Looking For Forever;3. Smoke;4. Back to Long Island;5. Leave My Heart;6. Beer;7. You Broke Me;8. Nothing Looks Good On You;9. Bed of Lies;10. Don’t Write Love Songs;11. I Do, You Don’t;12. Goodbye September.About Rock star Truck Driver:Rock Star Truck Driver Kurt "is a singer-songwriter and professional tour and freight truck driver whose music captures the essence of life on the open road. With a guitar in his bunk and a heart full of stories, they blend traditional country rock and folk influences with contemporary themes, creating a sound that is both timeless and uniquely his own. Kurt is committed to sharing the authentic voice of the trucking and Harley community through his art."

Rock & Roll Out by Rock Star Truck Driver

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