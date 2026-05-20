Albergues Disponibles para Comunidades Impactadas por el Incendio Sandy
Para información sobre refugios para animales, comunícate con las autoridades locales.
A partir del 19 de Mayo 2026, los siguientes albergues están abiertos:
|Tipo de Albergue
|Condado
|Ubicación
|Domicilio
|Estatus
|Albergue de Emergencia
|Ventura
|Rancho Santa Susanna Community Park
|500 E Los Angeles Avenue
Simi Valley, CA 93063
|ABIERTO
|Albergue de Emergencia
|Los Angeles
|Shepherd Church
|19700 Rinaldi Street
Porter Ranch, CA 91326
|ABIERTO
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