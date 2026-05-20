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Albergues Disponibles para Comunidades Impactadas por el Incendio Sandy

Para información sobre refugios para animales, comunícate con las autoridades locales.

A partir del 19 de Mayo 2026, los siguientes albergues están abiertos: 

Tipo de Albergue Condado Ubicación Domicilio Estatus
Albergue de Emergencia Ventura Rancho Santa Susanna Community Park 500 E Los Angeles Avenue
Simi Valley, CA 93063		 ABIERTO
Albergue de Emergencia Los Angeles Shepherd Church 19700 Rinaldi Street
Porter Ranch, CA 91326		 ABIERTO

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Albergues Disponibles para Comunidades Impactadas por el Incendio Sandy

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


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