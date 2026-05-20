Albergues Disponibles para Comunidades Impactadas por el Incendio Sandy

Para información sobre refugios para animales, comunícate con las autoridades locales. A partir del 19 de Mayo 2026, los siguientes albergues están abiertos: Tipo de Albergue Condado Ubicación Domicilio Estatus Albergue de Emergencia Ventura Rancho Santa Susanna Community Park 500 E Los Angeles Avenue

Simi Valley, CA 93063 ABIERTO Albergue de Emergencia Los Angeles Shepherd Church 19700 Rinaldi Street

Porter Ranch, CA 91326 ABIERTO

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