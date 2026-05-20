World Bee Day: Guardians of the Garden Debuts: Active Pollinator Patrol (APP) to Combat Record U.S. Honey Bee Die-Off

World Bee Day - Guardians of the Garden - Ai Wonder Studios Why This Matters - Guardians of the Garden - Ai Wonder Studios Honey Bee Colony Losses: The Worst Ever Recorded - Guardians of the Garden - Ai Wonder Studios

AI Wonder Studio's linked to the animated short trailer, encourages us to take a "Plant, Protect, Pass It On" pledge join their mission to save bees.

The short film Guardians of the Garden tells the story. The Active Pollinator Patrol (APP) gives people a way to live it. Because awareness without action is just tragedy wrapped in a hashtag.” — Andy Broadaway - Producer

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On World Bee Day, the team behind Guardians of the Garden , an AI Wonder Studios production, today launched the Active Pollinator Patrol (APP) — a free, nationwide citizen movement built to answer the worst year on record for U.S. honey bees. Anyone, anywhere can take the pledge in under a minute at guardiansofthegarden.com/pollinator-patrolThe launch arrives as World Bee Day, observed annually on May 20 to honor pioneering Slovenian beekeeper Anton Janša and recognized by the United Nations since 2017, draws global attention to the decline of pollinators. Extending the observance into a month-long World Bee Month campaign through June in recognition of World Pollinator Month. The Active Pollinator Patrol (APP) is designed to convert that awareness into action that ordinary households can take this weekend.The urgency is real. According to a nationwide survey conducted by Project Apis m., commercial beekeepers in the United States lost an average of 62 percent of their colonies — roughly 1.6 million hives — between June 2024 and March 2025, the largest collapse ever recorded. The losses threaten an estimated $17 billion in U.S. agricultural production, including almonds, apples, blueberries, coffee, and roughly one in every three bites of food Americans eat. This is alarming."Every empty flower bed, every sprayed pesticide, and every ignored warning pushes us one step closer to a world where food disappears quietly — not from war, but from the silence of vanished pollinators." said Andy Broadaway, Producer of Guardians of the Garden."We built the Active Pollinator Patrol (APP) because the bees can't save themselves and policy is moving too slowly. The only force big enough to reverse this is millions of regular people doing small, coordinated things in their own yards, classrooms, and balconies. One pledge, one garden, one neighbor told — multiplied by millions — is how pollinators get saved." Stephen Meade - Co-ProducerThree Commitments, One Weekend. Anyone.Every Patrol member takes the same simple pledge:PLANT — one pollinator-friendly flower or herb this seasonPROTECT — by avoiding bee-killing pesticides in your home and gardenPASS IT ON — by sharing one post/content with someone you loveAfter signing up at guardiansofthegarden.com/pollinator-patrol, new members receive a downloadable Active Pollinator Patrol (APP) badge with their name and a social profile frame for Instagram and TikTok. As they complete their pledge and recruit others, they earn ranks — Recruit → Scout → Guardian → Commander — alongside content from eight creator-leaders and the Guardians characters themselves.The Active Pollinator Patrol (APP) is intentionally for everyone — a ten-year-old with a wildflower patch, a grandfather with three generations of beekeeping behind him, a teacher turning her playground edge into a pollinator strip, a chef changing his menu, a mom replacing her grass with native plants, a beekeeper fighting back after losing 60 percent of her hives."We have lost more than 1.6 million hives in the last year, and I'm still in this fight," said Carrie Diaz, beekeeper and Pollinator Patrol advisor."What gives me hope isn't a single big rescue plan — it's the 10-year-old turning her backyard into a wildflower patch, the teacher converting a playground edge into a pollinator strip, the family swapping a chemical for a native plant. The Active Pollinator Patrol (APP) is for all of them. Anyone can do all three commitments in a single weekend, from anywhere — a backyard, a balcony, a classroom, a window box. That's the whole point."The Active Pollinator Patrol (APP) is designed around the heroes of the upcoming Guardians of the Garden animated short film, which follows four courageous female bees fighting the same battle from inside the hive:Marabel — The LeaderBuzzillion — The Fast ScoutWaggles — The DancerBeeWell — The Nurse"The film Guardians of the Garden tells the story; the Active Pollinator Patrol (APP) is how audiences live it," Broadaway added."When you take the pledge, you're not just supporting a cause — you're joining the same fight Marabel, Carrie, and the rest of the team are waging on screen and in real life."The Active Pollinator Patrol (APP) launches in alignment with World Bee Day, May 20, and runs through World Pollinator Month in June, culminating with National Pollinator Week, June 22–28, 2026.To take the pledge, download the Patrol Member badge, and join the movement, visit guardiansofthegarden.com/pollinator-patrol.#PollinatorPatrol #ActviePollinatorPatrol #GuardiansOfTheGarden #WorldBeeDay #SaveTheBees #PlantProtectPassItOnAbout Guardians of the GardenGuardians of the Garden is a 3D animated short film from AI Wonder Studios that follows four courageous female bee heroes — Marabel, Buzzillion, Waggles, and BeeWell — and their Circle of Friends on an epic quest to protect pollinators and revive the garden. Built with authentic bee science guided by a beekeeping expert and designed for families with children ages 4–12, the film transforms environmental urgency into joyful adventure. Learn more at GuardiansOfTheGarden.com.About AI Wonder StudiosAI Wonder Studios is an award-winning animation studio pioneering a new era of family storytelling at the intersection of artificial intelligence and human creativity. The studio's previous short, Delightful Droid, won the Grand Prize at the Silicon Beach Film Festival and screened at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.AI Wonder Studios is a global leader in AI-driven animation, storytelling, and fast content creation, transforming how studios and brands bring ideas to life.With decades of combined expertise in technology and marketing. Animation, filmmaking, and artificial intelligence, AI Wonder Studios pioneers the use of proprietary AI pipelines and API-based production systems to produce cinematic-quality animation in months, rather than years.Recognized for its innovation and impact.At the heart of AI Wonder Studios is the AI Wonder Engine™ — a proprietary, patent-pending AI-powered creative framework that unites human imagination, artificial intelligence, and Web3 innovation into a single, intelligent storytelling ecosystem. It’s not just a process; it’s a revolution in how cinematic worlds are conceived, built, and shared.Learn more at AIWonderStudios.com.

AI Animated Short Film | Guardians of the Garden Trailer by AI Wonder Studios

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