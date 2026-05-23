Counselor George Mentz Transforms Vintage Recordings Into 'Midnight Drive – Platinum Feel Good Album'

Midnight Drive Platinum Feel Good Album Pic 2 Midnight Drive Platinum Feel Good Album Pic 1 Midnight Drive Platinum Feel Good Album Pic 3 Counselor George Mentz

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midnight Drive – Platinum Feel Good Album , the latest music project from Counselor George Mentz , brings together decades of songwriting, recovered recordings, and modern production into a 27 track collection shaped by the underground music culture of the 1990s and the musical traditions of New Orleans. Officially released on April 13, 2026, the album blends Rock, Blues, Funk, Soul, Reggae, Electronic, and Alternative influences while exploring themes of reflection, resilience, creativity, and personal transformation.Built from original demos and handwritten lyrics created more than 30 years ago, the project reflects a long creative journey that reconnects past musical ideas with contemporary sound design and mastering techniques.A 27-Track Album Inspired by Musical ExplorationListeners can explore the full collection here on YouTube as well: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_mZmt9hByLSSSCvVmIT1ba9r_F0CnNdxQk Midnight Drive – Platinum Feel Good Album features songs including “Into the Sun,” “Fly Through Time,” “You’re Beautiful,” “Nowhere Man - Special Concert Version,” and “This Is for The People, Won’t You Listen - Special Blues Version.” The album also presents multiple alternate versions of tracks influenced by G-Funk, Neo Funk, Reggae, Country, Blues, and Electronic Dance music.Many of the original recordings and lyrical concepts were believed lost following Hurricane Katrina before later being rediscovered and reconstructed using modern engineering and digital mastering tools. That process helped preserve the emotional character of the original demos while introducing a polished and contemporary sound. The album moves through a variety of moods and textures, creating a cinematic listening experience inspired by memory, movement, reinvention, and personal growth. Short track lengths contribute to the project’s flowing structure, allowing each song to leave a distinct impression while maintaining momentum across all 27 tracks.New Orleans Influences Shape the Sound of Midnight DriveGeorge Mentz grew up surrounded by jazz, gospel, blues, soul, and classic rock traditions in New Orleans. Those influences remain deeply connected to the sound and atmosphere of Midnight Drive. The project combines organic instrumentation, layered rhythms, emotional storytelling, and experimental production techniques to create a genre-blending musical identity. Tracks such as “Sky Is Blue - Special Reggae Version” and “B-Attitude - Special G-Funk Version” highlight the album’s crossover approach while maintaining a consistent artistic direction. Elements of indie rock, funk fusion, blues rock, and electronic experimentation appear throughout the collection.“Music has always been connected to my life and creative work,” said George Mentz, Creator of Midnight Drive – Platinum Feel Good Album. “This project allowed me to revisit songs and recordings from decades ago and bring them into the present with fresh perspective and modern production. Every track represents part of that creative journey.”A Creative Project Built on Persistence and ReinventionBeyond music, George Mentz is an international lawyer, professor, entrepreneur, and author with more than three decades of experience in education, leadership, and business development. He has taught over 300 graduate law and business courses and authored more than 100 books and audio programs focused on leadership, wealth management, business strategy, and human potential. He currently serves as CEO of the Global Academy of Finance and Management, an international certification and standards organization with members and affiliates in more than 150 countries worldwide.The release of Midnight Drive represents an extension of Mentz’s broader creative mission centered on growth, learning, artistic expression, and long-term vision. More than 50 additional unreleased songs are currently in development as part of the ongoing music project. Here is a recent article published about the album About George MentzGeorge Mentz is an international lawyer, educator, entrepreneur, author, and musician based in New Orleans, Louisiana. Influenced by jazz, blues, soul, funk, and classic rock traditions, his music combines emotional storytelling with modern production and genre-blending experimentation. His latest release, Midnight Drive – Platinum Feel Good Album, explores themes of creativity, reflection, resilience, and artistic renewal.For more information about George Mentz and Midnight Drive – Platinum Feel Good Album, visit his official music and social media platforms for streaming links, updates, and future releases.

Into the Sun from Midnight Drive Platinum Feel Good Album

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