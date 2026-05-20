Articulate Works unveils Knowmain Watchdog: The first 'No-Harm' Edge AI platform transforming industrial safety.

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Integrates localized visual AI directly into factory PLCs and logic engines to eliminate micro-stoppages and engineer a more profitable shop floor.

GOODLETSSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Articulate Works today announced the official launch of Knowmain Watchdog ™, a patent-pending edge-compute ecosystem designed to radically transform how heavy manufacturing, field operations, and industrial sectors approach floor safety and operational throughput.For decades, industrial safety has relied on punitive lockouts, lagging indicators, and reactive management, causing massive delays and data silos. Knowmain Watchdog breaks this cycle by introducing an enterprise-grade, zero-latency technical architecture that acts as a structured co-pilot for the workforce.The "No-Harm" Data Model & Ephemeral TelemetryIn traditional manufacturing, installing cameras on the floor breeds distrust and fears of worker surveillance. Knowmain Watchdog solves this through Ephemeral Telemetry. Operating entirely at the edge, the system’s vision sensors do not record, stream, or store video. Instead, the localized AI instantly translates physical environments into text-based telemetry packets, discarding the visual frame in milliseconds. It provides 100% absolute privacy for the workforce while delivering critical friction data to Operations.The Digital Interlock: Zero-Latency Machine IntegrationCloud-only AI introduces dangerous round-trip latency that makes it useless for fast-moving factory floors. Knowmain Watchdog acts as a cryptographic middleman, utilizing a highly secure API proxy to route edge telemetry directly into on-premise Node-RED logic engines and PLCs. This translates visual hazard detection into a sub-second "soft pause" on automated feeds—acting as a Digital Interlock that completely eliminates the standard 15-minute hard reboots caused by traditional safety light curtains.The Connected Manufacturer EcosystemWatchdog goes beyond localized workstation safety to become the sensory input for the entire manufacturing ecosystem:The Workstation Layer: Acts as an ambient co-pilot, providing operators with fluid visual cues rather than rigid, punitive machine lockouts.The Operations Layer: Telemetry feeds directly into systems like JobBOSS and core ERPs, allowing schedulers to dynamically adjust routing based on actual physical friction.The Engineering Layer: When operators consistently struggle with specific workflows or component orientations, data is pushed upstream to update CAD models, literally designing the hazard out of future production runs.The Strategic Layer: Internal Large Language Models (LLMs) synthesize floor data to automatically draft updated Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and executive forecasts.Expanding to the Mobile EdgeWhile currently deploying to structural fabrication facilities and heavy machinery lines, Watchdog’s localized processing allows for massive scalability. Through strategic value-added reseller (VAR) partnerships, the technology is actively expanding into the Mobile Edge, turning standard 12-volt fleet dash-cams into intelligent safety spotters for the construction, logistics, and field service industries."We are destroying the traditional data silos between the shop floor and the boardroom," said [Your Name], Founder of Articulate Works. "A unified technology ecosystem must be driven by a single, uncompromising mandate: The system fails if it does not immediately improve the quality of life and momentum of the employee. Knowmain Watchdog proves that you can engineer a safer, highly profitable enterprise without compromising the privacy of the workforce."About Articulate WorksBased in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, Articulate Works is an industrial technology firm dedicated to building intuitive, privacy-first edge software that empowers workers and unifies the manufacturing ecosystem. For more information, read the Connected Manufacturer Whitepaper or request a demo at articulateworks.com.Media Contact:Todd BurgettFounder, Articulate Works615-800-9874 todd@articulatewebservices.com

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