Tri-Co Launches Regional Expansion Across Southern California

Phil Bannan joins the Tri-Co team as Regional Manager, leading the company's new Orange County office serving Orange County, Los Angeles, and the Inland Empire.

Industry veteran Phil Bannan joins as Regional Manager to lead growth across Orange County, Los Angeles, and the Inland Empire

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tri-Co, a premier commercial flooring contractor serving San Diego for 67 years, today announced an expansion of its operations across Orange County, Los Angeles, and the Inland Empire. Industry veteran Phil Bannan joins as Regional Manager and will work alongside partners Jason Anderson, Mike Baker, and Miguel Burboa to lead growth across these new markets.

The expansion is a key step in Tri-Co's ambition to become the leading commercial flooring provider in the Southwest.

Bannan brings a decade of experience across Southern California, with deep knowledge of the local markets and commercial flooring industry. His experience includes work at educational facilities, corporate headquarters, and sports and entertainment venues.

“These markets represent some of the largest in the country for commercial flooring, and this expansion is one of the most significant milestones in our Company’s history,” said Miguel Burboa, President of Tri-Co. “We brought Phil on because he's spent the last 10 years earning and building his reputation within this region, and we know he'll uphold the same standard we've set in San Diego.”

"What drew me to Tri-Co was simple: awesome company culture and the opportunity to help build something special in our area and beyond," said Phil Bannan, Regional Manager. “This team has built the kind of trust with clients and respect from the trade that takes generations to earn. I'm proud to raise that flag across Orange County, Los Angeles, and the Inland Empire, and I look forward to hiring a team that will earn the same trust here.”

Back home, Tri-Co has also expanded its San Diego team with new account executives, project managers, and accounting staff to support continued growth.

Tri-Co is now actively serving clients across Southern California, with a physical Orange County office expected to open in Summer 2026.



ABOUT TRI-CO

Tri-Co is a premier commercial flooring contractor specializing in flooring, tile, and specialty finishes. Based in San Diego and serving the broader Southern California market, the company has been delivering high-quality surface solutions for 67 years and is committed to innovation, quality, and strategic expansion as it strives to become the leading commercial flooring provider in the Southwest. For more information, visit www.tri-co.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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