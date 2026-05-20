St. Thomas University College of Law gets ahead of evolving legal recruiting landscape

St. Thomas University College of Law is launching its 2026-27 recruiting calendar early as part of an effort to give employers greater flexibility and students earlier access to career opportunities.

With legal recruiting moving earlier and becoming increasingly competitive, St. Thomas University College of Law is rolling out its full 2026-27 recruiting calendar months in advance, aiming to give employers greater flexibility and students earlier access to career opportunities.

“Our students are ready, willing, and eager to gain as much experience in the legal field while they are in law school," said Jennifer Ley-Soto, senior director for the Office for Career Development. "An STU Law student or alumni’s work ethic is driven by their grit, passion, and determination. They will not be be outworked.”

STU Law students recently earned a #4 national ranking (tied) in the Trial Team GAVEL Rankings (2025–2026), achieved finalist honors and Best Petitioner Brief at the John J. Gibbons National Criminal Procedure Moot Court Competition, and secured top finishes at competitions including the HNBA Uvaldo Herrera National Competition, and the Florida Justice Association’s Earle Zehmer Memorial Mock Trial Competition. "These achievements reflect a culture of excellence in both advocacy and preparation," According to the university.

Through a series of recruitment initiatives, St. Thomas University College of Law is expanding opportunities for employers to connect with its talent pool. All programs are offered at no cost to employers and are structured to "provide maximum flexibility in how firms and organizations engage with students and graduates. The school says the programs allow employers to engage with candidates through both virtual and in-person formats.

In addition to formal interview programs, the St. Thomas University College of Law will also host a variety of networking and engagement events. Among them is "Motion to Mingle," which will take place in the Fall, an evening event bringing together students, alumni, and judges in a relaxed and collaborative setting. STU Law is also introducing its first-ever Fall Career and Informational Fair.

The 2026–2027 recruiting calendar includes:

Spring 2027 Career and Informational Fair in February 2027

Employers may also benefit from the school’s rolling job posting system, which allows organizations to share opportunities and connect with candidates on a timeline that meets their hiring needs.

"At STU Law we are committed to producing practice-ready attorneys who excel in the legal profession while remaining deeply dedicated to serving our community," said Law Dean Tarlika Nuñez-Navarro. "Through early and flexible recruiting opportunities, we connect our talented graduates with employers and strengthen our shared mission of excellence and service,"

By launching its recruiting initiatives early and offering flexible engagement options, St. Thomas University College of Law hopes to provide what it calls the “Bobcat Edge,” a combination of talent, work ethic, and opportunity that benefits both students and employers alike.