Acosta hosts student law academy to mark 30-year career milestone

Winifred L. Acosta

Nearly 70 students from North Florida and South Georgia gathered in Live Oak on May 16 for a Law Academy hosted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Winifred L. Acosta to commemorate her 30th anniversary as a member of The Florida Bar and a public servant.

The daylong program featured panel discussions with lawyers, judges, and law enforcement officials, a financial literacy workshop, free books for students, and a presentation by the North Florida chapter of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. Acosta also presented Medals of Honor to several mentors during the event.

Students from Suwannee, Hamilton, Columbia, Madison, Leon, and Lowndes counties attended the academy, which drew nearly two dozen legal and law enforcement professionals.

The weekend celebration also included scholarship presentations to two graduating high school seniors and a community mixer honoring Acosta’s three decades of service.

“If I inspired one student, it was all worth the effort,” Acosta said.