Ataraxis Supports Idaho’s Growing Technology and Business Community Through Idaho Technology Council Leadership

Stephen Cilley Represents Ataraxis at Idaho Technology Council’s State of Technology Conference

As Idaho’s industries continue to evolve through technology, workforce development, and economic growth, supporting employers and their people becomes even more important.” — Stephen Cilley, Founder and Chairman of Ataraxis

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ataraxis Founder and Chairman Stephen Cilley attended the Idaho Technology Council’s 2026 State of Technology Annual Conference on May 19th at JUMP in Boise. The event brought together technology, business, education, and community leaders from across the state for conversations focused on emerging technology, workforce development, and Idaho’s evolving economy.

Cilley, who has served on the Idaho Technology Council Board of Trustees for 12 years, participated in the conference as part of Ataraxis’ ongoing commitment to supporting Idaho’s growing technology and business ecosystem. Throughout his time on the board, he has contributed to initiatives including Capital Connect, Software Alliance, Develop Idaho, and the Idaho Innovation Awards, helping support collaboration, economic growth, and the continued advancement of Idaho’s technology community.

The 2026 conference theme, “The Intersection of AI & Ag,” highlighted the increasing role emerging technologies play across Idaho’s largest industries. The Idaho Technology Council represents more than 141 member companies across all 44 Idaho counties and focuses on advancing talent development, supporting access to capital, and commercialization throughout the state.

“Idaho’s technology community continues to grow because of the collaboration happening between business leaders, innovators, educators, and organizations committed to moving the state forward,” said Stephen Cilley, Founder and Chairman of Ataraxis. “The ITC Annual Conference creates space for meaningful conversations around workforce challenges, emerging technology, and long-term economic growth. Ataraxis is proud to support those conversations and remain actively involved in Idaho’s business community.”

Founded in 2010, Ataraxis is a full-service workforce and HR solutions provider supporting employers through every stage of growth. The company provides hands-on support across payroll and tax administration, employee relations, benefits management, workers’ compensation, compliance, HRIS technology, human resources, and people operations.

“Ataraxis was built on the belief that businesses need true operational partners, not just advisors,” Cilley added. “As Idaho’s industries continue to evolve through technology, workforce development, and economic growth, supporting employers and their people becomes even more important.”

Through leadership involvement with organizations like the Idaho Technology Council, local chambers of commerce, and regional business initiatives, Ataraxis remains committed to supporting Idaho’s business community and long-term economic momentum.

About Ataraxis

Ataraxis is a workforce solutions partner helping growing businesses manage payroll, benefits, and workers’ compensation with full human resources support. We do the work behind the work so our clients can focus on running their business. As a true extension of our clients’ teams, we work alongside them every day, bringing proven expertise, personalized support, and scalable solutions that help their businesses run smoothly, grow successfully, and create a better experience for employees.

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