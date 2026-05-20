Unofficial Results for May 19 Statewide Election Now Available

The 8:00 p.m. voting deadline for the May 19 statewide election has passed, and unofficial results are beginning to post at results.oregonvotes.gov. The website will update approximately every 15 minutes through the evening.

Early results indicate strong voter turnout, with the number of ballots received by county elections offices tracking ahead of both the 2022 and 2024 primary elections. This election was the first primary in Oregon’s history with more than 3 million registered voters.

“I want to thank every Oregonian who turned in their ballot and made their voice heard in this important election. Our state and our country are better off when more eligible voters use their power to hold government accountable,” said Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read.

Ballots that were mailed and postmarked by Election Day can still be legally counted if they are delivered by the Postal Service within the 7-day post-election grace period.

Trained elections workers will continue to count, verify and audit election results in the coming weeks. Election results will be official once certified by the Secretary of State’s Office, which by law must be no later than June 25.

“Our incredible County Clerks and elections workers are now working carefully to make sure every single eligible ballot gets counted. Our top priority is making sure that the results are secure, fair, and accurate, which takes time. We are delivering election results worthy of Oregonians’ trust,” said Secretary Read.

Earlier today, Secretary Read and Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield held a press conference to brief Oregonians about all the work being done to protect their votes and the integrity of Oregon elections. A full recording of the event can be viewed here.