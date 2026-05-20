EXPO 2031 MINNESOTA USA AND HIVETRACKS LAUNCH GLOBAL POLLINATOR NETWORK ON WORLD BEE DAY

HiveTracks X Expo 2031 Collaborate on Global Pollinator Network

New initiative positions pollinators as a global platform connecting biodiversity, horticulture, technology, education, agriculture, and public engagement

Pollinators are essential to healthy ecosystems and communities. We are excited to partner with Expo 2031 to create a platform that makes pollinator awareness more engaging and more globally connected” — Max Rünzel - CEO | HiveTracks

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expo 2031 Minnesota USA today announced the launch of the Global Pollinator Network in partnership with HiveTracks as part of its official World Bee Day celebrations held at the Minnesota Zoological Garden and MSP International Airport.Expo 2031 also announced HiveTracks as the Official Pollinator Platform Partner of Expo 2031 Minnesota USA.The Global Pollinator Network is being established as a collaborative international initiative designed to connect growers, horticulture leaders, pollinator advocates, researchers, educators, technology innovators, public institutions, gardens, airports, businesses, and communities around pollinator awareness and biodiversity engagement.The announcement represents one of the first major public initiatives connected to Expo 2031 Minnesota USA — the first A1-classified International Horticultural Exposition planned for the United States.Expo 2031 is themed:“Human / Nature — Where Humanity and Horticulture Meet.”The initiative reflects Expo 2031’s broader vision to help millions of future visitors better understand the interconnected relationship between biodiversity, food systems, agriculture, horticulture, technology, climate resilience, and human wellbeing.“Pollinators connect nearly everything humanity depends on — food systems, ecosystems, gardens, agriculture, biodiversity, and ultimately our relationship with the living world,” said Wendy Meadley, CEO of Expo 2031 Minnesota USA.“The Global Pollinator Network is designed to help make biodiversity visible, accessible, understandable, and participatory for people everywhere. Expo 2031 believes horticulture provides one of the most hopeful and engaging pathways for reconnecting humanity with nature.”As Official Pollinator Platform Partner, HiveTracks will support Expo 2031’s efforts to create pollinator-focused educational experiences, storytelling initiatives, biodiversity engagement opportunities, and technology-enabled participation platforms leading up to and during Expo 2031.The partnership aims to demonstrate how technology and public engagement can work together to support pollinator awareness and broader biodiversity stewardship.“Pollinators are essential to healthy ecosystems and healthy communities,” said Max Rünzel of HiveTracks.“We are excited to partner with Expo 2031 to help create a platform that makes pollinator awareness more engaging, more accessible, and more globally connected.”The World Bee Day celebrations also included the official introduction of Expo 2031’s mascot, Wiggly the Honey Bee, designed to serve as a public ambassador for pollinator awareness, biodiversity storytelling, and family engagement initiatives tied to Expo 2031.Events throughout the day included pollinator-focused educational programming at the Minnesota Zoo and a VIP reception at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport highlighting Minnesota’s growing role as a global center for horticulture, biodiversity innovation, and future-focused environmental engagement.Expo 2031 Minnesota USA is planned as a six-month international exposition exploring the future intersection of humanity, horticulture, biodiversity, technology, food systems, future living environments, and wellbeing.The Expo is expected to welcome millions of visitors from around the world while creating a long-term legacy focused on environmental stewardship, immersive public engagement, tourism, education, and future living systems.About Expo 2031 Minnesota USAExpo 2031 Minnesota , USA will be the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition ever hosted in the United States, convening nations, innovators, growers, and industry leaders to explore the future of horticulture, agriculture, and livable communities. Presented under the governance of the International Association of Horticultural Producers (AIPH) and supported through the United States federal government, the six-month global exposition will feature international pavilions, gardens, cultural programming, innovation exhibitions, and global convenings focused on solutions for a rapidly changing world.About HiveTracksHiveTracks, Inc. empowers beekeepers and businesses worldwide to increase pollinator health and biodiversity locally, and to crowd-source environmental intelligence for measurable, data-driven impact. With dedicated apps for beekeepers and businesses, HiveTracks turns everyday field observations into actionable data for pollinator health and habitat stewardship. The platform supports dozens of businesses and more than 17,000 active beekeepers managing over 50,000 hives across 145+ countries. HiveTracks is headquartered in Creston, North Carolina. Learn more at hivetracks.com.MEDIA CONTACTSRichard Larkin McLay | Expo 2031 Minnesota USAcontact@expo2031.org+1.612.513.2107Max Rünzel | HiveTracksmax@hivetracks.com | +1.828.434.8835Media assets available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.