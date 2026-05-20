More Than 550 Join North Winds Institute for Educational Adventure at Medieval Times Orlando

Medieval Times offers matinee educational programs designed for K-12 student groups. More than 550 homeschool students and family members joined North Winds Institute for an educational adventure at Medieval Times Orlando on Tuesday, May 12.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North Winds Institute celebrated an experiential educational adventure at Medieval Times Orlando, the largest homeschool group to ever attend the 11th-century-themed experience on Tuesday, May 12. More than 550 homeschool children and family members attended a day full of learning and student enrichment. As a premier provider of educational experiences for homeschool families, NWI looks forward to expanding program opportunities at Medieval Times and is now accepting reservations for a second 2026 program on Friday, November 6, 10:30 a.m. –1:00 p.m.

Medieval Times offers one of the most prominent educational experiences in the Orlando area, with matinee dates for K-12 programming that educate children about life in the 11th century. NWI and Medieval Times provided an age-appropriate pre- and post-event curriculum across a wide variety of ages in attendance, creating a memorable experience with maximized learning outcomes. The day included exploration of the Hall of Arms Museum, a 90-minute demonstration in Medieval history, falconry, horsemanship, and the signature thrill of knights jousting.

“It’s a life-changing experience for a homeschooled child, and also for hardworking homeschool families, to have a communal experience that is so dynamic and enriching,” said Laura Islas, founder of North Winds Institute. “Medieval Times has been marvelous to work with, and we look forward to future visits where we will bring even larger student groups to experience the pageantry and thrill of bringing education to life.”

Medieval Times provided a welcoming environment and demonstrated its willingness to go above and beyond to support students with special accommodation needs. Islas noted that the venue has a long track record of welcoming public school field trips, and is grateful for the opportunity to facilitate this opportunity for homeschool families.

“As a parent who homeschooled for nearly three decades, I know the impact firsthand experiences have for children,” said Islas. “Every time we host a program, I see children emerge from their shells, make new friends, and have their eyes opened to incredible lessons you can’t learn in a classroom.”

NWI is an approved direct pay provider for Step Up for Students in Florida. Step Up for Students vouchers are eligible to cover the majority of programming expenses for NWI’s experiences, including the Medieval Times experience. Step Up for Students is a state-approved, nonprofit scholarship funding organization that helps administer scholarships for Florida schoolchildren.

To reserve a spot in NWI’s November 6 field trip to Medieval Times, visit northwindsinstitute.com. Participation in all NWI programs is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The NWI Adventure Club is designed to bring families together in a shared pursuit of adventure, resilience, and building faith. The club fosters a lifestyle that values curiosity, grit, and growth through hands-on experiences, calculated risks, and a deep connection to the natural world and each other. Whether scaling a mountain, navigating a river, uncovering hidden histories, or building a rocket, families build character and bonds that last a lifetime.

NWI coordinates experiential educational programs across the United States, including American History in Massachusetts, St. Augustine, and Key West, Florida. Science-themed programs include exploring biodiversity and ecology in Silver Springs, Florida; the Appalachian Trail in Amicalola Falls, Georgia; and Costa Rica. Dual enrollment and undergraduate college credit are available for select NWI programs.

NWI also exhibits at the nation's preeminent homeschooling conferences, including the upcoming Florida Parent Educators Conference Homeschool Convention in Central Florida. The FPEA convention is May 21-23 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, 6000 Osceola Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL. NWI will be at Booth 1118 all three days.

About North Winds Institute

North Winds Institute promotes the vigorous pursuit of knowledge through adventure, with hands-on activities and unique experiences forming the foundation of its programs. NWI aims to instill a love of learning while teaching how to learn, encompassing the physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects of each individual.

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