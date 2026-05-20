CHAC at Frankfurt Light + Building: Leading Low-Voltage Electrical Manufacturer

CHAC showcased its advanced capabilities at Frankfurt Light + Building CHAC provided ODM & OEM electrical solutions Industrial Control Modular Products Terminal Power Distribution

YUEQING, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zhejiang Chuangqi Electric Co., Ltd. (CHAC), a professional low-voltage electrical manufacturer with over 30 years of experience, recently showcased its advanced capabilities at Frankfurt Light + Building, one of the most influential exhibitions in the global electrical industry. The event provided CHAC with a premier platform to demonstrate its expertise in ODM & OEM electrical solutions , strengthen its presence in international markets, and connect directly with global clients and industry partners.With the increasing demand for safe, reliable, and high-performance low-voltage electrical products, the role of professional electrical manufacturers has become critical in supporting residential, commercial, and industrial power distribution systems worldwide. CHAC’s participation underscores its commitment to innovation, quality, and global collaboration.30 Years of Expertise in Low-Voltage Electrical ManufacturingCHAC has built a strong reputation over three decades, becoming a trusted partner for global clients in the design and production of high-quality low-voltage electrical products . The company’s expertise includes providing custom electrical solutions, understanding diverse market requirements, and ensuring compliance with international standards.Its product portfolio serves a wide range of applications, including residential buildings, commercial complexes, and industrial facilities. By combining experience with technological innovation, CHAC consistently delivers efficient, durable, and reliable electrical products.Strong Manufacturing Capacity for Large-Scale ProductionOne of CHAC’s key advantages is its strong manufacturing capacity, which supports efficient large-scale production of low-voltage electrical components. The company operates advanced automated production lines, ensuring high output while maintaining rigorous quality control.As an ISO9001 certified electrical manufacturer, CHAC applies strict quality management throughout all production stages—from raw material selection and processing to final inspection—guaranteeing consistent product performance and long-term reliability. This capacity allows CHAC to meet the demands of large international clients while maintaining high standards of production efficiency.Comprehensive Electrical Product PortfolioCHAC offers a full range of low-voltage electrical products, including:MCB (Miniature Circuit Breakers): essential for protecting residential and commercial circuits from overloads and short circuitsMCCB (Molded Case Circuit Breakers): designed for industrial applications with higher current capacityRCBO custom production: combining circuit protection and residual current protection for enhanced safetyAC contactors: used for automation and control systems in industrial and commercial settingsDistribution box ODM provider solutions: offering customizable solutions for diverse applicationsModular electrical components: supporting flexible system integration and upgradesThese products are designed for optimal performance, safety, and adaptability across different environments, making them ideal for global clients requiring dependable low-voltage electrical solutions.Certified Electrical Products for Global MarketsAll CHAC products are CE/CB certified electrical, ensuring compliance with strict international safety standards. In addition, CCC certification guarantees adherence to regional regulatory requirements.With exports to over 30 countries, CHAC has established a strong international reputation as a reliable low-voltage electrical manufacturer. Its products are trusted by clients worldwide who value quality, safety, and consistency in MCB, MCCB, RCBO, RCCB, and distribution box solutions.ODM & OEM Electrical Solutions for Global ClientsCHAC specializes in providing flexible ODM & OEM services, allowing clients to customize products according to their technical requirements, brand identity, and market needs. From concept design to mass production, CHAC delivers tailored custom electrical solutions that enable global clients to gain competitive advantages in their respective markets.The company’s experience in handling large-scale orders ensures that every customized project maintains the same high standards of quality, reliability, and efficiency. This makes CHAC a preferred partner for companies seeking dependable low-voltage electrical manufacturing services worldwide.Exhibition Highlights and Industry ImpactParticipation in Frankfurt Light + Building enabled CHAC to present its advanced low-voltage electrical solutions to an international audience, including distributors, engineers, and industry leaders. The exhibition highlighted CHAC’s commitment to:Technological innovation in electrical product designHigh manufacturing stability and consistent product performanceCustomizable ODM & OEM solutions for global marketsDirect engagement with international partners to explore collaborative opportunitiesBy demonstrating its capabilities on such a global stage, CHAC reinforced its position as a leading manufacturer of low-voltage electrical components.By combining strong manufacturing capacity, certified quality, and flexible ODM/OEM services, CHAC continues to lead as a trusted low-voltage electrical manufacturer. Its participation in Frankfurt Light + Building underscores the company’s commitment to innovation, global collaboration, and delivering reliable electrical solutions to clients across the world.FAQ: Low-Voltage Electrical Manufacturer & ODM/OEM SolutionsQ1: What does a low-voltage electrical manufacturer produce?Miniature circuit breakers (MCB), RCCB, molded case circuit breakers (MCCB), RCBO, AC contactors, distribution boxes, etc., are used in residential, commercial and industrial power distribution systems.Q2: What are ODM & OEM electrical services?We customize product designs, brand logos, and technical parameters according to customer needs, providing full-process customization from structural design and mold development to mass production.Q3: Why choose CHAC for electrical manufacturing?We focus on OEM/ODM services for large B2B clients, do not operate our own brands, and do not target the retail market. Annual revenue exceeds 700 million RMB, annual production capacity exceeds 100 million units, and we hold ISO9001 and CE/CB certifications. We have partnered with numerous leading global electrical groups, including more than five of the world's top 20 electrical companies.Q4: Which industries use CHAC products?Residential, commercial, and industrial power distribution systems. Clients include leading electrical brands and large industrial purchasers in various countries/regions. Confidentiality agreements can be signed to ensure the security of customized solutions and business information.For more information on Low-Voltage Electrical solutions, please visit the official website: www.chac-electric.com

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