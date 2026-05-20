Senator Dave Cortese to Host 23rd Annual Bus Trip from San Jose to State Capitol for Education
SAN JOSE, CA — California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) will host his 23rd Annual Sacramento Bus Trip for Education on Monday, May 18, 2026, bringing an estimated 200 Silicon Valley educators, students, parents, labor leaders, and community advocates to the State Capitol for a full day of civic engagement and education policy discussions.
For over two decades, Senator Cortese has invited residents from across Senate District 15 to Sacramento to engage directly with lawmakers and learn firsthand about California’s legislative and budget process. Held annually around the Governor’s May Budget Revise, the Bus Trip for Education focuses on public education funding priorities, legislative proposals, and advocacy efforts impacting California’s schools, colleges, and universities.
Senator Cortese will further discuss his Senate Constitutional Amendment #5 (SCA 5) which aims to equalize per-pupil funding so that all students receive equal resources regardless of the school district they attend. Equal resources has been the primary theme of the bus trip for the past two decades.
What began as a small group of concerned residents has grown into a major annual tradition dedicated to increasing public awareness and participation in education policy.
Participants will hear from legislators, education leaders, labor advocates, and representatives from the Governor’s Administration regarding the state budget, education funding, and current legislative priorities.
WHAT: Senator Dave Cortese’s 23rd Annual Sacramento Bus Trip for Education
WHEN: Monday, May 18, 2026
- Departure and Media Availability from San Jose to Sacramento: 5:30 AM- 6:00 AM
- Event Start Time in Sacramento: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
- Return from Sacramento to San Jose: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM
WHERE:
- The San Jose departure and return location will be at San Jose State University’s Park and Ride Lot at 1251 South 7th Street, San Jose, CA.
- The Sacramento Bus Trip for Education capitol location will be held at the CA Secretary of State Auditorium located at 1500 11th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814.
WHO:
SPECIAL NOTICE: 5:30am – 6:00am: Live media availability with event goers boarding busses at 1251 South 7th Street, San Jose, CA.
- 9:15am – 9:30am: Opening Remarks – State Senator Dave Cortese
- 9:30am – 9:45am: California Teachers Association, Seth Bramble
- 9:45am – 10:00am: California School Employees Association, Ron Walker
- 10:00am – 10:15am: State Assemblymember Gail Pellerin
- 10:15am – 10:30am: Office of Governor Gavin Newsom, Nichole Muñoz-Murillo
- 10:30am – 10:45 am: Short Break
- 10:45am – 11:00am: Senate President pro Tempore Monique Limón
- 11:00am – 11:15am: State Senator Sasha Renée Perez and State Assemblymember Darshana Patel
- 11:15am – 11:30am: State Assemblymember Lori Wilson
- 11:30am – 11:45am: State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi
- 11:45am – 12:00pm: State Senator Mike McGuire
- 12:00pm – 12:15pm: State Senator Rosalicie Ochoa Bogh
- 12:15pm – 12:30pm: State Senator John Laird
- 12:30pm – 12:45pm: State Senator Jesse Arreguín
- 12:45pm – 1:30pm Break for Lunch
- 1:30pm – 2:00pm: Walk through Capitol Security & Split up Groups
- 2:00pm – 2:20pm: Group A sits in Senate Gallery, Group B in Overflow Room
- 2:20pm – 2:40pm: Group B sits in Senate Gallery, Group A in Overflow Room
MEDIA RSVP: Media is kindly asked to RSVP with Mario B. Lopez via email at mario.lopez@sen.ca.gov.
Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov
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