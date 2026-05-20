Senator Dave Cortese Launches Constitutional Amendment to Equalize Public School Funding Across California

SACRAMENTO, CA – California State Senator Dave Cortese (District 15) has introduced Senate Constitutional Amendment 5 (SCA 5), otherwise referred to as the Education Equalization Act, a constitutional amendment aimed at closing California’s growing school funding divide between basic and non-basic school districts to ensure every student has access to a quality education regardless of their zip code.

“California cannot continue accepting a public education system where a child’s achievements and opportunities are determined by dramatically unequal funding formulas,” said Senator Cortese. “Right now, some districts are provided nearly twice as much per student as neighboring communities. That inequity is unacceptable.”

According to California Department of Education data, Palo Alto Unified, has a per-pupil expenditure of $29,876. Milpitas Unified, a few miles to the east, has a per-pupil expenditure of $16,504 – both districts located in Santa Clara County.

"At the Silicon Valley Education Foundation (SV[e]F), we work every day in the communities where this funding gap is most visible, and the impact is real. Students just miles apart are receiving dramatically different educations, not because of their potential, but because of their zip code. As a proud co-sponsor working alongside Senator Cortese, we believe SCA 5 is the kind of bold, structural commitment California's students have long deserved,” said Dr. Lisa Andrew, President & CEO, Silicon Valley Education Foundation (SV[e]F).

The Education Equalization Act would create a dedicated funding mechanism to help equalize per-pupil spending between basic-aid and non-basic-aid school districts without reducing existing school funding or impacting Proposition 98 guarantees.

“This measure is about fairness, educational opportunity, and California’s economic future,” Cortese concluded.

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

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