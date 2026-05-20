Senate Passes Senator Wiener’s Plug-in Solar Bill To Lower Energy Costs

The Plug And Play Solar Act allows Californians to access small mobile solar units to lower energy costs.

SACRAMENTO – The Senate voted 35-1 Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) to pass SB 868, The Plug And Play Solar Act. SB 868 streamlines approvals for plug-in solar systems , a new form of small-scale, mobile solar with the potential to lower energy costs for millions of California renters, apartment dwellers, and homeowners. The bill heads next to the California Assembly.

Depending on the model and the home, a plug-in solar system can save a California household up to $450 per year. Californians urgently need relief from skyrocketing high energy prices: Electricity rates for PG&E customers increased nearly 40% between 2022 and 2025. California now has the second highest electricity rates in the nation after Hawaii.

“The cost of electricity has risen to absurd levels, and plug-in solar is an easy way families can lower costs,” said Senator Wiener. “These units are small and mobile enough that millions of Californians can use them to save on affordable clean energy where rooftop systems aren’t appropriate. I thank my colleagues for supporting this important measure to provide affordable clean energy to more people in our state.”

SB 868, The Plug And Play Solar Act

Plug-in solar systems, also known as portable solar systems or “balcony” solar, offer an easy way for consumers to generate safe, clean and low-cost electricity using California’s abundant sunshine.

Plug-in solar systems consist of a few solar panels, an inverter, and a small battery that plug directly into a home’s standard 120‑volt outlet. The electricity they generate flows directly to the nearest refrigerator, air conditioner, or other appliance that’s running. Because these systems are small, typically all the energy they generate will be consumed entirely within the home. Rarely will the electrons leave the house and flow to the grid, ending up at the house next door and when they do, the consumer is typically not compensated by the utility in any way.

These systems have exploded in Germany, with over 1 million systems installed, saving tens of millions per year in energy costs and helping Germany reach its clean energy goals. Utah has already passed a law to allow these innovative systems, and SB 868 would make California the second state to do so.

Because plug‑in systems do not require roof ownership or major construction, they open the solar market to people with old roofs, shaded roofs, balconies, small backyards or patios, renters, and condo owners. California has roughly 14 million rental units, around 40 percent of households, making this an especially powerful tool for expanding access to clean energy.

Where a residential rooftop solar system tends to be 5,000-10,000 watts, plug-in solar systems are smaller, typically around 200-1800 watts. These systems can cover up to 1/5th of a household's average energy usage. At only $400 for a 200-watt system and up to $2000 for an 800-watt system without a battery, these are an affordable solution that can reduce energy costs and allow a broader range of people to access the benefits of solar.

Even though these systems can provide meaningful savings and are both small and safe, utilities are burdening them with the same requirements they use for much larger energy systems. PG&E claims residents are required to apply for an interconnection agreement to use plug-in solar systems, making them jump through the same regulatory hoops as a power plant or large solar installation.

SB 868 lowers consumer energy bills, diversifies energy resources, reduces strain on the electric grid, and helps cut air pollution by establishing safety standards portable solar energy devices and prohibiting unnecessary utility red tape, such as requiring a full interconnection agreement.

SB 868 is sponsored by the Environmental Working Group and the Abundance Network.

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