Senator Susan Rubio’s Legislative Package Advances Out of Senate Appropriations Committee

SACRAMENTO, CA — Senator Susan Rubio announced that multiple bills from her 2026 legislative package have officially advanced out of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

The legislative package focuses on protecting children and survivors, increasing government transparency, supporting working families, strengthening economic development, expanding healthcare affordability, protecting immigrant communities, and improving access to education and public services.

“Every one of these bills was introduced with our communities in mind,” said Senator Rubio. “From protecting children from exploitation and supporting survivors of domestic violence, to expanding healthcare access, increasing transparency in government, and supporting working families, this legislative package reflects the real issues Californians are facing every single day. I am proud to see these important measures continue moving forward through the legislative process.”

The following bills passed out of the Senate Appropriations Committee:

SB 1175 – The Lobbyist Registration Modernization Act

Modernizes California’s lobbying disclosure and transparency system.

Modernizes California’s lobbying disclosure and transparency system. SB 1192 – The Reclaim Act

Protects domestic violence survivors from abusive legal harassment.

Protects domestic violence survivors from abusive legal harassment. SB 1195 – Tied-House Exceptions

Supports economic growth for entertainment and hospitality venues.

Supports economic growth for entertainment and hospitality venues. SB 1228 – Outdoor Billboard Advertising

Updates California’s outdoor advertising and billboard regulations.

Updates California’s outdoor advertising and billboard regulations. SB 1276 – The End Child Exploitation Act

Cracks down on livestreamed child sexual exploitation online.

Cracks down on livestreamed child sexual exploitation online. SB 1309 – The Stop Lung Cancer Early Act

Expands affordable access to early lung cancer screenings.

Expands affordable access to early lung cancer screenings. SB 1323 – Health Care Providers: Patient Access: ICE Custody

Protects patient communication and rights during ICE medical custody.

Protects patient communication and rights during ICE medical custody. SB 1366 – Prompt Payment Act: CPUC and CEC

Helps speed up payments for energy-related infrastructure projects.

Helps speed up payments for energy-related infrastructure projects. SB 1398 – State Agency Buildings: Green Globes Certification

Promotes sustainable standards for California state buildings.

Promotes sustainable standards for California state buildings. SB 1412 – Parental Communication: Teacher Meetings

Expands flexible parent access to teacher conferences and meetings.

The measures now move to the Senate Floor as part of the Legislature’s continued consideration of the 2026 legislative session.