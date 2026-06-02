Selltonomy launches AI Buyability Platform for ecommerce merchants: platform capabilities, AI agent integrations, and key market statistics

New platform helps merchants determine whether AI agents can successfully complete purchases on their storefronts.

Commerce is shifting from human browsing to machine-assisted purchasing. AI agents don't just recommend products anymore. They attempt to complete transactions. Selltonomy was built to close that gap.” — Isang Inokon, Founder, Selltonomy

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As autonomous AI agents from ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot increasingly influence purchasing behavior, merchants face a new technical challenge: ensuring their storefronts are interpretable not only by humans, but also by machines.Being discoverable by AI is not the same as being buyable by AI.While many emerging AI optimization tools focus on Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and AI visibility, Selltonomy focuses on a different problem: whether AI systems can successfully execute purchases once they reach a storefront.The platform audits storefront infrastructure across four protocol layers:Schema markup integrityVariant structuresPrice interpretationCheckout protocolsSelltonomy identifies hidden technical issues that can interfere with AI-assisted purchases, including structured data inconsistencies, conflicting pricing signals, ambiguous inventory states, and checkout friction. The company refers to these machine-level transaction issues as " Silent Failures ," defined as purchase attempts that fail before traditional analytics or abandoned-cart systems ever detect them.According to Shopify's own Q1 2026 data, AI-referred shoppers convert at nearly 50 percent higher rates than organic search visitors and carry 14 percent higher average order values. AI-attributed orders on Shopify grew nearly 13 times year-over-year in the same period. Yet most merchants have no visibility into whether their stores can capture any of this demand."AI agents will be a big part of how we shop in the not-so-distant future." -- Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google"We're making every Shopify store agent-ready by default. Shopify is the easiest solution for merchants who want AI agents to find their storefronts, understand their products, and complete transactions." -- Tobi Lutke, CEO, Shopify"If product data isn't structured for machines, it won't surface where shopping now begins, and that means lost revenue before a buyer ever reaches your site." -- Jorrit Steinz, CEO, ChannelEngineSelltonomy addresses the gap between storefront visibility and storefront buyability. First movers who close that gap now will capture AI-driven revenue their competitors don't even know they're losing."Commerce is shifting from human browsing to machine-assisted purchasing. AI agents don't just recommend products anymore. They attempt to complete transactions. Merchants who aren't prepared will lose sales they never knew were possible. Selltonomy was built to close that gap." -- Isang Inokon, Founder, SelltonomyPlatform Capabilities: AI Buyability auditsSilent Failure detection Protocol drift monitoringProduct-level issue analysisRemediation guidanceWebhook-based alertingScan-over-scan change detectionSelltonomy is platform-agnostic and supports Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Magento, Wix, Squarespace, and custom commerce stacks.FOUNDING MEMBER OFFERSelltonomy is launching a limited Founding Member program for the first 50 merchants adopting AI Buyability monitoring. Founding Members receive 20 percent off their first year using code FOUNDING50.PRICING AND AVAILABILITYSelltonomy launches with a free audit tier covering up to 25 products. No credit card required. Paid plans start at $99 per month for continuous monitoring and ongoing storefront verification. The platform is live at selltonomy.com.ABOUT SELLTONOMYSelltonomy is an AI Buyability platform built for the era of autonomous shopping agents and machine-readable commerce. The platform helps merchants identify Silent Failures, monitor protocol drift, and keep their storefronts buyable as AI commerce evolves.

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