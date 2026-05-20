Governor Kotek Meets with Delegations to Strengthen Global Trade Partnerships

Last week, Governor Tina Kotek joined business leaders, state legislators, and international partners to celebrate World Trade Week in Oregon. The meetings brought together representatives from nations including the United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands, Vietnam, Korea, and others to advance shared economic priorities and deepen Oregon’s global relationships.

Oregon exported nearly $28 billion in goods in 2025, ranking tenth nationally for exports as a share of GDP, underscoring the essential role global trade plays in the state’s economic prosperity.

“These meetings reinforce Oregon’s proactive approach to global trade,” Governor Kotek said. “Whether it’s advancing our partnership with the United Kingdom or building on the success of recent trade missions to Asia, we are focused on creating real opportunities for Oregon exporters, innovators, and communities. Trade is key to Oregon’s economic prosperity, and these meetings ensure our global partnerships continue to remain strong and enduring.”

Strengthening Oregon’s Competitive Position

During discussions with international partners, Governor Kotek highlighted Oregon’s open-door trade policy, the strength of the state’s agricultural and technology sectors, and recent infrastructure investments at the Port of Portland that will improve opportunities for Oregon businesses. She also emphasized her administration’s establishment of the Oregon Global Trade Desk at Business Oregon, a key component of her Prosperity Roadmap. The Trade Desk supports Oregon companies at every stage of export or investment planning.

The week’s events build on the Governor’s successful 2025 trade mission to South Korea and Japan, which expanded cultural ties, opened new opportunities for trade with Asia, and supported international tourism.

Advancing the Oregon-United Kingdom Partnership

The UK-Oregon Business Forum marked the first major engagement with the UK Consul General since the signing of the Oregon–UK Memorandum of Understanding last year. The MOU aims to strengthen bilateral business opportunities and accelerate the transition to clean energy, including commitments to phase out coal power by 2030 through the Powering Past Coal Alliance.

“Last year, Oregon exported $1 billion in goods to the United Kingdom and more than 12,000 Oregonians are employed by UK companies,” Eleanor Kiloh, Consul General of the United Kingdom said in remarks at the UK-Oregon Business Forum. “The UK is one of Oregon’s largest foreign direct investors. There are British firms rooted in the Silicon Forest, British capital in Oregon’s clean energy transition, and as of late last year, a formal bilateral commitment to go further. The foundation is real. The momentum is real. What we need now is the conversation — and that is what this afternoon is for.”

Continued Engagement Across Asia

Also last week, the Governor’s Office participated in business forums focused on both Oregon-Vietnam and Oregon-Korea trade relationships to explore key trade and export priorities with Oregon. Governor Kotek and her staff continue pursuing every avenue to connect industry leaders, government officials, and business stakeholders for opportunities, investment prospects, and market expansion.

Celebrating Oregon’s Agricultural Strength

The week concluded with the annual Celebrate Trade Gala hosted by the Oregon Consular Corps at the Portland Art Museum. This year’s program highlighted the global significance of Oregon agriculture.

“Unlike regions dominated by a single crop, Oregon’s competitive advantage lies in its diversity,” Barton Eberwein, Honorary Consul at the Consulate General of Canada said. “More than 220 agricultural commodities are produced statewide, and Oregon ranks among U.S. leaders in numerous specialty crops. Oregon’s agricultural exports feed millions of people worldwide, with exports including wheat and grains supporting global food security, dairy and meat meeting rising protein demand, and processed foods and specialty crops serving high-value international markets.”

Oregon’s delegation included representatives from Business Oregon, the Oregon Department of Agriculture, the Port of Portland, state legislators, local governments, and leaders across the business and economic development community.

For photos of the events, see here.

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