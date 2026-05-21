The MH Trainer Launches Preliminary Licensing Course for California Manufactured Home Dealers and Salespersons

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New online program equips aspiring professionals to enter the manufactured housing industry with confidence and full HCD compliance

We’re not here to be another HCD course provider. We’re here to be the reason California’s next generation of MH professionals actually succeeds.” — Yvette Hitchens

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The MH Trainer, a California HCD-approved education provider for the manufactured housing industry, today announced the launch of its Preliminary Licensing Course for prospective California manufactured home dealers and salespersons. The self-paced online program is now open for enrollment and is designed to help students meet California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) pre-licensing education requirements quickly, affordably, and on their own schedule.

Becoming a licensed manufactured home dealer or salesperson in California requires more than ambition — it requires meeting strict HCD pre-licensing education requirements before a license can be issued. The MH Trainer’s new course covers everything new licensees need to know, including industry regulations, sales practices, contract fundamentals, ethics, and compliance standards. Upon successful completion and review, students receive a certificate of completion that satisfies the preliminary education requirement.

“Most people who want to break into manufactured housing don’t fail because they lack drive — they fail because the licensing path feels confusing and inaccessible,” said Yvette Hitchens, Founder of The MH Trainer. “We built this course to remove that barrier. It’s everything a new dealer or salesperson needs to start their career on solid ground — available anytime, from anywhere.”

Hitchens added, “We’re not here to be another HCD course provider. We’re here to be the reason California’s next generation of MH professionals actually succeeds.”

Course Highlights:

100% online, self-paced — fits around any schedule

Mobile-friendly access for learning on the go

Industry-aligned curriculum built by experienced professionals

Ongoing student support throughout the program

Why Industry Professionals Choose The MH Trainer:

Not all HCD-approved education providers are created equal. The MH Trainer was built specifically for the modern manufactured housing professional — and the employers who support them — and is led by an ARELLO Certified Distance Education Instructor (CDEI™) with nearly 30 years of hands-on manufactured housing experience in California.

What Sets The MH Trainer Apart:

Fast HCD certificate filing — guaranteed within 5 business days, not weeks

4.9 / 5.0 average student approval rating across courses

Multi-style learning design that supports visual, auditory, and kinesthetic learners — not the text-heavy PDFs other providers rely on

True corporate and group licensing for employers training teams, with consolidated billing, progress dashboards, and volume pricing starting at 5 seats

Bonus value included — eligible enrollments receive a complimentary 1-year FindMHPros, Pro listing

The MH Trainer is a proud member of MHI, CMHI, the California Association of Realtors (CAR), the National Association of Realtors (NAR), and the Women’s Council of Realtors.

The course is ideal for individuals entering the manufactured housing industry for the first time, as well as California real estate professionals looking to expand their services into MH sales. With manufactured housing playing a growing role in solving California’s affordable housing shortage, demand for licensed dealers and salespersons continues to climb — making this an ideal moment for new professionals to enter the field.

Enrollment is open now at themhtrainer.com/hcd-preliminary-licensing-course.

About The MH Trainer:

The MH Trainer is a California HCD-approved education provider (No. ED 1618575) dedicated to helping aspiring and working professionals succeed in the manufactured housing industry. Led by an ARELLO Certified Distance Education Instructor (CDEI™) with nearly 30 years of industry experience, The MH Trainer empowers students to meet licensing requirements, sharpen their skills, and build lasting careers in one of California’s most underserved housing markets. All courses meet or exceed Title 25 and HCD continuing education requirements.

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