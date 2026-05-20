Playable Inc. Launches Playable’s Klaviyo Connector, Bringing Video-in-Email Directly Into Klaviyo Campaigns

Easily export video snippets directly into Klaviyo for use in email campaigns created within Klaviyo.

New integration lets Klaviyo users sync, preview, and export video content from Playable directly into Klaviyo email campaigns, no technical expertise required.

Playable’s Klaviyo Connector removes the friction of adding autoplay video into email campaigns, with reusable video blocks ready instantly across every flow and email.” — Paul Bunn, Chief Revenue Officer & CTO at Playable Inc.

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playable Inc., the pioneer in video for digital marketing, today announced the launch of its Klaviyo Connector — an integration that enables Klaviyo users to manage, preview, and export Playable video snippets directly into Klaviyo email campaigns as Universal Content Blocks.

For most email marketers, adding video to a campaign means downloading embed code, copying it into an HTML block, and repeating that process for every send. Playable’s Klaviyo Connector eliminates that friction entirely. Playable assets sync automatically to a dedicated dashboard inside Klaviyo's App Marketplace, where they can be previewed, named, and exported to Klaviyo in a single click — ready to be dropped into any campaign.

“Klaviyo marketers now have the same video experience that enterprise brands have come to rely on,” said Paul Bunn, Chief Revenue Officer & CTO at Playable Inc. “The Klaviyo Connector removes every manual step between a video asset and a live email campaign. Your videos are there, ready to go, as Universal Content Blocks — reusable across every flow and campaign you build.”

Playable’s Klaviyo Connector delivers the following capabilities:

Automatic Asset Sync

The Playable dashboard syncs automatically with a user’s Playable account. No manual uploads or copy-pasting are required. Video assets appear as soon as they are available in Playable, and a Refresh button lets users pull in any recent changes on demand.

One-Click Export to Klaviyo Universal Content

Video snippets can be exported to Klaviyo as Universal Content Blocks with a single click. Once exported, blocks are immediately available across all Klaviyo email campaigns and flows. Users can export a single video or use bulk selection to push multiple assets at once.

Flexible Export Options

When exporting, users can choose to create a new content block or override an existing one — useful when the underlying Playable embed code has been updated. Each asset carries an export status tag (“New” or “Exported”) so users always know the current state of their library.

Video Preview

Marketers can preview any video snippet directly within the Playable dashboard before exporting, ensuring the right asset goes into the right campaign without leaving the workflow.

Search and Bulk Management

A search bar and bulk-action controls make it easy to manage large video libraries. Users can find assets by title, select multiple videos at once, and export them in a single action.

Available Now

Playable’s Klaviyo Connector is available now through the Klaviyo App Marketplace. Users can install the app, log in with their Playable account credentials, and connect their Klaviyo account in minutes. Email campaigns are supported today, with SMS, MMS, RCS, and WhatsApp channels planned for future updates.

The connector works alongside Playable’s broader platform capabilities, including Inline AutoPlay, Lifecycle Video, and AI Editor and Video Message Studio. Playable HTML can be embedded into campaigns with Braze, SAP Emarsys, Mailchimp, Salesforce, and many more. Enquiries and demo requests can be directed to the media contact below.

About Playable

Playable is a video marketing platform that keeps attention inside the message. Trusted by global brands across all industries, Playable delivers immersive autoplay video experiences across email and digital channels — driving higher engagement, stronger retention, and measurable revenue growth.

Learn more at https://playable.video/

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