InnStyle Named 2026 Allied Partner of Excellence by the Association of Lodging Professionals

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Family-owned hospitality linens supplier recognized at ALP Unlocked 2026 in Cleveland

Being recognized by the ALP community means a great deal to our team,” — Lorinda Taylor

HATFIELD, PA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InnStyle, a family-owned supplier of linens, bedding, and hospitality amenities serving independent lodging properties across the United States, has been named the 2026 recipient of the Allied Partner Award of Excellence by the Association of Lodging Professionals (ALP). The award was presented at the Dine and Shine Awards Dinner during ALP Unlocked 2026, held in March 2026 at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown.The Allied Partner Award of Excellence is given to an ALP Allied Partner that shows strong customer satisfaction, high service standards, sound business practices, and a real commitment to building lasting relationships with the lodging professionals they serve. Recipients are nominated by fellow ALP members, making the honor a direct reflection of industry trust.“Being recognized by the ALP community means a great deal to our team,” said Lorinda Taylor, Marketing Director of InnStyle. “Our customers are innkeepers, vacation rental owners, and boutique hotel operators who put care into every guest stay. Helping them stock their properties with dependable, comfortable linens is our focus and pleasure. This award belongs to every client who trusts us, and to every team member who shows up for them.”Founded in 1952 and based in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, InnStyle has served the hospitality industry for many years. The company offers hotel-quality sheets, duvet covers, towels, and bath amenities at wholesale pricing, along with personal service and product guidance. InnStyle supplies properties of every size, from single-unit vacation rentals to multi-property inns, lodges, and boutique hotels.The Association of Lodging Professionals is the national trade association serving independent lodging properties, including inns, bed-and-breakfasts, boutique hotels, cabins, and vacation rentals. ALP Unlocked, the group’s annual conference, brings together hundreds of lodging owners, operators, and industry partners for three days of education, networking, and recognition.About InnStyleInnStyle supplies linens, bedding, bath products, and guest amenities to hotels, inns, bed and breakfasts, vacation rentals, lodges, and other hospitality properties across the United States. A family-owned business since 1952, InnStyle is known for dependable quality, personalized service, and a catalog built around what property owners actually need. Learn more at www.innstyle.com

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