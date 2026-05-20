AquaEye Launches Command Hub to Bring Real-Time Search Coordination to Water Rescue Operations

AquaEye A commander holds Command Hub and views the search area while a firefighter scans and locates a drowning victim.

Command Hub gives leadership visibility they have never had before during water rescue operations” — Carlyn Loncaric, CEO & Founder

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AquaEye today announced the official release of Command Hub, a new search management platform designed to give those in command of water rescue operations a live operational picture during searches for drowning victims.

Built to work alongside AquaEye Pro, a handheld intelligent sonar system, Command Hub overlays AquaEye scan data onto a live map, allowing incident commanders to see searched areas, identify coverage gaps, and coordinate teams in real time.

The platform is designed to support multi-AquaEye operations where speed, accountability, and search accuracy are critical.

“Command Hub gives leadership visibility they have never had before during water rescue operations,” said Carlyn Loncaric, CEO and inventor of AquaEye. “When multiple responders are scanning large areas of water, Command Hub shows where teams have searched, where potential targets are located, and where additional resources should be deployed.”

Using connected AquaEye Pro devices, Command Hub downloads scan data and displays it on a centralized map interface. Potential targets identified by AquaEye Pro are visualized in real time, while scans overlayed on the map help commanders confirm area coverage and reduce redundant searching.

The system was developed to address a major operational challenge in water rescue: coordinating multiple responders across large or complex search zones while maintaining confidence that areas have been searched thoroughly.

Key capabilities of Command Hub include:

-Real-time mapping of AquaEye Pro scans

-Live visualization of searched and unsearched areas

-Centralized coordination for swimmers, divers, and marine units

-Improved operational documentation and post-incident review

-Increased confidence in search completeness and coverage accuracy

The platform is intended to help reduce search times while improving responder safety. By shortening search duration and directing teams more precisely, Command Hub helps minimize unnecessary exposure to dangerous water conditions.

The launch follows growing adoption of AquaEye technology among fire departments, law enforcement agencies, and search and rescue teams across North America and internationally.

Command Hub is now available for deployment with compatible AquaEye Pro systems.

For more information or to book a demonstration, visit the AquaEye Official Website.

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