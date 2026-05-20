Ciot Named Exclusive Neolith Distributor, Expands to Dual-Facility Model in the NY/NJ/DE/PA Region

Ciot showroom in Brooklyn, New York.

Neolith appoints Ciot as the exclusive distributor of Neolith surfaces across select regions in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

This partnership allows us to expand our reach while elevating the overall customer experience.” — Michele Ballarin, CEO of Neolith Americas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neolith and Ciot are pleased to announce a strategic partnership appointing Ciot as the exclusive distributor of Neolith surfaces across select regions in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.This move represents the next phase of growth for Neolith in the region, transitioning from a direct distribution model to a partner-led approach designed to scale operations, strengthen local execution, and deliver a higher level of service to the market.“The growth of Neolith in these markets has been strong, and the next stage requires a model that allows us to scale with greater focus and efficiency,” said Michele Ballarin, CEO of Neolith Americas. “Ciot has a proven track record in slab distribution, a best-in-class operational platform, and deep relationships across the fabricator and design communities. This partnership allows us to expand our reach while elevating the overall customer experience.”“This new model of partnership is aligned with the Neolith expansion program started almost 1 year ago and focused on joining forces with our main partners worldwide,” said Walter Ceglia, Neolith Group CEO. “From the New Jersey location, Neolith will continue to service customers residing outside the region exclusive to Ciot.”Under this new structure, Ciot will lead all distribution, logistics, and day-to-day operations within the designated territory. Ciot will continue to operate from its Brooklyn facility while also assuming operations at Neolith’s New Jersey location, creating a dual-location model that significantly increases inventory availability and enables faster, more efficient access to material across the market.“We are extremely excited to partner with Neolith and bring this opportunity to market,” said Joe Panzera, President of Ciot. “Neolith is a global leader in sintered stone, and this partnership brings together their world-class product with our infrastructure, showroom network, and go-to-market capabilities. By operating from both Brooklyn and New Jersey, we are able to offer deeper inventory, faster fulfillment, and a higher level of service to our customers.”This partnership reinforces a shared commitment to growth and market leadership, positioning both organizations to accelerate momentum and better serve architects, designers, fabricators, builders, and trade partners across the region.Discover Neolith’s latest news at www.neolith.com # # #ABOUT NEOLITHFully believing in the idea that “the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, provides innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith’s sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.ABOUT CIOTEstablished in 1950, Ciot is one of North America’s largest importers and distributors of natural and engineered stone surfaces. Internationally recognized as an industry leader in premium surface materials for residential and commercial projects, Ciot offers a curated selection of natural stone and engineered slabs, ceramic tile, artistic mosaics, hardwood, and more — sourced from leading quarries and manufacturers around the world. With 10 locations across Canada and the United States, Ciot services architects, designers, fabricators, builders, and trade professionals across North America.At Ciot, an exciting world of design awaits.

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