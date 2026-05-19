Trump sticks Taxpayers with $111 million bill for his illegal deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles last year

The records come after months of delay from Pete Hegseth’s Department of Defense and repeated follow-up requests from the Governor’s Office.

Last September, California estimated the deployment would cost taxpayers roughly $120 million. Newly released federal records now confirm those projections were accurate — and likely conservative. Civilian overtime costs associated with the demobilization efforts had not yet been finalized as of January 2026 and are expected to increase the total further.

Troops pulled from essential missions

The deployment diverted critical California National Guard personnel away from longstanding public safety and counterdrug operations across the state.

Among the disrupted operations:

Counterdrug Task Force operations supporting federal, state, and local law enforcement efforts targeting transnational criminal organizations and fentanyl trafficking;

Task Force Rattlesnake, California’s elite National Guard firefighting force that supports wildfire prevention and suppression efforts statewide;

The reassignment of Guard personnel created operational gaps during peak wildfire preparedness season and strained ongoing anti-fentanyl efforts as California continues confronting the opioid crisis.

Uncovering Trump’s Illegal deployment

Following Trump’s takeover of 4,000 Guard personnel, Governor Newsom immediately worked to stop Trump’s illegal militarization of Los Angeles and shift guard members back to their essential mission.

In June, after Trump put the military on American streets, Governor Newsom and Attorney General Bonta filed a lawsuit to put an end to the Trump administration’s illegal militarization. California beat Trump and was granted an emergency request to end Trump’s take over of the State’s National Guard and militarization of Los Angeles.

Months later Trump, Secretary Hegseth and Former Attorney General Bondi were forced to bow to the rule of law and return the CalGuard back to state command and control after a ruling from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. That ruling followed the Supreme Court’s refusal to allow Trump to unilaterally federalize state National Guard troops. Governor Newsom swiftly directed state service members back home to their families and to critical state missions.

Task Force Rattlesnake and Counterdrug operations by the numbers

While Guard resources were diverted to Los Angeles, California’s specialized National Guard units continued to play an essential role in statewide emergency response and public safety operations.

Rattlesnake is a full-time California National Guard wildfire response force that trains and sustains Type I hand crews under CAL FIRE leadership for year-round fire suppression and fuel mitigation operations across California. The task force has become an increasingly vital force multiplier as climate-driven wildfire risks intensify.

California National Guard Counterdrug Task Force personnel support multi-agency operations targeting fentanyl trafficking, transnational criminal organizations, narcotics smuggling, and related investigations throughout California.

Since January, CalGuard members have supported law enforcement agencies in seizing 1,600 pounds of fentanyl and over 852,000 pills containing fentanyl, with an estimated total street value of $12.4 million.

These latest efforts build on sustained progress since 2021. To date, CalGuard’s Counterdrug Task Force has supported the seizure of nearly 38,000 pounds of fentanyl and more than 53.7 million fentanyl pills, with an estimated total street value of $519.5 million.

The CalGuard Counter Drug Task Force operation exemplifies the Governor’s fentanyl strategy, combining record investments in treatment, prevention, and naloxone production and distribution with aggressive, intelligence-driven enforcement, and has resulted in the state taking entire pipelines of fentanyl out of circulation by focusing on traffickers and major distribution hubs, such as ports of entry along the border. These efforts prove that this strategy works on the ground – removing millions of potentially deadly doses from the supply chain and reinforcing Governor Newsom’s commitment to using every tool to save lives.

CalGuard service members are providing critical analytical, investigative, and logistical support to law enforcement operations statewide — helping identify trafficking patterns, support interdictions, and accelerate case-building efforts against organized criminal networks.

Accountability still owed

California will continue seeking updated cost figures from the federal government as outstanding overtime and demobilization expenses are finalized.